    HBCU Legacy Bowl to Be Held by Black CFB HOF to Showcase Draft-Eligible Players

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    North Carolina A&T's Marquell Cartwright (22) dives through the Grambling State defense during the Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Atlanta. (Andrew Krech/News & Record via AP)
    Andrew Krech/Associated Press

    The Black College Football Hall of Fame is launching the HBCU Legacy Bowl, an annual event that will showcase the best draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

    "The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams said in Thursday's announcement"We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month."

    The first game will be on Feb. 12, 2022, six days after Super Bowl LVI.

    Williams is one of the more notable NFL players to come from an HBCU. 

    The 65-year-old was a star at Grambling State before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the first round of the 1978 draft. He went on to lead the Washington Football Team to victory in Super Bowl XXII, winning a Super Bowl MVP in the process.

    Deacon Jones, Walter Payton, Steve McNair, Jerry Rice, Aeneas Williams, Shannon Sharpe and Michael Strahan were among the others to play at an HBCU before moving on to the next level.

    In general, HBCUs began to struggle as more Division I—now FBS—schools opened their doors to Black players. The growing financial gulf between Power Five schools and the rest of college football has widened the gap.

    The Atlantic's Jemele Hill advocated in October 2019 for more elite high school athletes to consider enrolling at historically Black colleges and universities. Makur Maker, whom 247Sports' composite rankings had as the No. 18 player in the 2020 class, signed with the Howard men's basketball team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Legacy Bowl is planning to invite around 100 players to Tulane University for the inaugural game.

    Related

      Most Disappointing CFB Hires Since 2016

      We rank the worst HC moves of the last five years 📲

      Most Disappointing CFB Hires Since 2016
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Most Disappointing CFB Hires Since 2016

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      Sleeper QBs with Turnaround Potential

      Overlooked CFB quarterbacks primed to make major moves this season 📲

      Sleeper QBs with Turnaround Potential
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Sleeper QBs with Turnaround Potential

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      10 Players Set to Shock CFB in 2021

      Hype train already leaving the station for these players 🚂 📲

      10 Players Set to Shock CFB in 2021
      College Football logo
      College Football

      10 Players Set to Shock CFB in 2021

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro-Day Action 📈

      Pro days are more important than ever this season, and these NFL prospects have already impressed ➡️

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro-Day Action 📈
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro-Day Action 📈

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report