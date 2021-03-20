WWE WrestleMania 2021: Shane vs. Strowman and Bouts That'll Exceed Expectations

Photo credit: WWE.com.

There is plenty of focus on some of the biggest matches already announced for WrestleMania 37, but the potential is present for some of the established and likely undercard matches to exceed expectations as well.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre are among the top matches WWE is hitching its wagon to for WrestleMania—and all of them should be great. However, WWE needs a full card of compelling and entertaining bouts in order for WrestleMania, which is set to take place April 10-11, to be considered a success.

There are a few matches fans may be apprehensive about entering the biggest show of the year, but the pieces are in place for those contests to shine brighter than most expect.

Here is a closer look at some matches that look set to happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All and surprise fans with their quality when they do.

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

It wouldn't be unfair to call the rivalry between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman confusing and disjointed, but that doesn't mean they can't put on a show at WrestleMania.

In recent weeks, Shane-O-Mac has called Strowman stupid, which has enraged The Monster Among Men and made him desperate to get his hands on the son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

It seemed like Strowman was going to get his chance Monday on Raw. However, Shane laid a trap that resulted in him hitting Braun with a camera, putting him through the announce table with an elbow drop and pouring green slime on him.

WWE announced McMahon and Strowman would face each other at Fastlane after that segment, but it has stopped advertising the match, meaning it is likely being saved for WrestleMania.

While the promos haven't been particularly good and the basis of the rivalry is out of left field, the physicality that occurred on Raw was good and by far the best thing about the feud thus far.

Few wrestlers in WWE history have overdelivered and beat expectations quite as consistently as McMahon, which is why there is hope for his likely match against Strowman.

Shane always finds a way to captivate the fans on the big stage, whether it's jumping off the top of Hell in a Cell during his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, wowing the live crowd against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 or taking a superplex off a scaffold against The Miz at WrestleMania 35.

There is no question that Strowman is a limited wrestler, but he's a monstrous presence with plenty of power, and McMahon will find away to take those attributes and use them to both his and the match's advantage.

Damian Priest & Bad Bunny vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Celebrity matches in professional wrestling tend to be hit-and-miss, so it is understandable why some members of the WWE Universe may be skeptical about rapper Bad Bunny stepping into the ring at WrestleMania.

Although the match hasn't been announced, things seem to be trending toward Bad Bunny teaming with Damian Priest to take on the heel team of The Miz and John Morrison.

Bad Bunny has been a constant presence on WWE programming in 2021, but The Miz and Morrison haven't been kind to him, dating back to the Royal Rumble, when Miz destroyed some of his equipment. Since then, Bad Bunny has largely gotten the better of The Miz and Morrison thanks to the backing of the big, powerful and talented Priest.

Miz and Morrison finally got one over on Bad Bunny on the most recent episode of Raw, though, when Miz hit Bad Bunny in the back with a guitar after Priest beat Jaxson Ryker in a match.

The multi-time tag team champions are the perfect opponents for Bad Bunny and Priest since they have experience in these types of matches.

Back at WrestleMania XXVII, Morrison took part in a six-person tag team match that saw him team with Trish Stratus and Snooki of Jersey Shore. Meanwhile, Miz has thrived in showcase-type matches at WrestleMania, such as teaming with Maryse against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, as well as facing McMahon at WrestleMania 35.

They should get the most out of Bad Bunny and also do everything they need to in order to get Priest over, which is clearly the primary goal of this match.

New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

A new WrestleMania match was made official Monday, when Raw tag team champions The New Day accepted a challenge from AJ Styles and Omos.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had just beaten The Hurt Business to become 11-time tag team champions together, but their reign could already be in jeopardy against a team that has never had a match before.

Although Omos has yet to wrestle a match on WWE's main roster, he has made a massive impact. With the 7-footer in his corner, Styles has been nearly unbeatable, meaning the duo could be favored to take the Raw tag team titles.

Some have already argued that a tag team match at WrestleMania is a step down for Styles, but there are few more compelling things he could have been part of this year. Aside from getting thrown into contention for the WWE Championship, this is probably the best possible use of Styles for now.

He has already won the WWE, United States and Intercontinental Championships, meaning he would become a Grand Slam champion with a win at WrestleMania.

Also, there is a novelty about seeing the in-ring debut of the gargantuan Omos, with the curiosity surrounding what he can do adding to this match.

On top of all that, Styles' involvement makes the tag team division feel important while also putting New Day in the type of big spot it deserves to be in.

New Day and Styles almost never disappoint from an in-ring perspective, so there is no reason why their match at The Showcase of the Immortals won't be excellent.

