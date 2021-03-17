Report: Warriors' James Wiseman, Eric Paschall Out 3 Games for Safety Protocols

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors players James Wiseman and Eric Paschall will be sidelined for the next week to go through contact tracing in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The duo will miss three games before they can return to the court next Wednesday—two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and another against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The pair also missed Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Golden State won, 108-94.

"This is just modern life," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "Everybody seems to be going through this at some level in sports. So you just have to adapt and adjust. For the young players involved it's just going to be a blip on the radar screen, ultimately. The good news is everybody is healthy and these guys have long careers ahead of them."

Wiseman hasn't been able to hit a stride in his rookie year with the Warriors, who drafted him with the No. 3 pick out of Memphis. He was sidelined for nearly a full month due to a wrist injury, and then Kerr decided to bench him in the first half of last Thursday's game because he missed the first practice back from the All-Star break due to missed COVID-19 tests, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

He also missed practice time at the start of the year due to health and safety protocols.

The 19-year-old is averaging 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds through 20.8 minutes per game this season.

Paschall, 24, has averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 37 appearances.

Slater added that a few Warriors developmental assistant coaches would also enter health and safety protocols.

As of now, the next game the players are eligible for is a March 25 tip against the Sacramento Kings.