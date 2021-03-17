76ers' Seth Curry Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bucks Diagnosed as Sprain

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry suffered a left ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return.

Per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, Curry suffered the injury when he fell to the court during a fast break. He was seen limping heavily as he went back to the locker room.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after Philadelphia's 109-105 home overtime loss that he didn't believe Curry had a "bad" sprain.

As Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice noted, Curry has been dealing with ankle ailments on and off this season. He notably missed a Feb. 23 matchup against the Toronto Raptors with ankle soreness.

Curry also missed seven games in January after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Curry played 26 minutes Wednesday, posting 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Shake Milton substituted in for him with 7:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 30-year-old Curry, who is in his first season with Philadelphia, was averaging 13.0 points on 46.5 percent shooting (44.2 percent from three-point range) before Wednesday.

Furkan Korkmaz replaced Curry in the starting lineup when he sat for the Raps game. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.1 points on 40.2 percent shooting (36.6 percent from deep). Milton could also see more playing time off the bench to help fill Curry's minutes.

The 76ers' next game is on Saturday at home against the Sacramento Kings. They will then embark on a six-game road trip starting Sunday and running through April 1.