    76ers' Seth Curry Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bucks Diagnosed as Sprain

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (31) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry suffered a left ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return.  

    Per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic, Curry suffered the injury when he fell to the court during a fast break. He was seen limping heavily as he went back to the locker room.

    Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after Philadelphia's 109-105 home overtime loss that he didn't believe Curry had a "bad" sprain.

    As Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice noted, Curry has been dealing with ankle ailments on and off this season. He notably missed a Feb. 23 matchup against the Toronto Raptors with ankle soreness

    Curry also missed seven games in January after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Curry played 26 minutes Wednesday, posting 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Shake Milton substituted in for him with 7:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    The 30-year-old Curry, who is in his first season with Philadelphia, was averaging 13.0 points on 46.5 percent shooting (44.2 percent from three-point range) before Wednesday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Furkan Korkmaz replaced Curry in the starting lineup when he sat for the Raps game. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.1 points on 40.2 percent shooting (36.6 percent from deep). Milton could also see more playing time off the bench to help fill Curry's minutes.

    The 76ers' next game is on Saturday at home against the Sacramento Kings. They will then embark on a six-game road trip starting Sunday and running through April 1.

    Related

      3 observations: Giannis Antetokounmpo rallies Bucks past Sixers

      3 observations: Giannis Antetokounmpo rallies Bucks past Sixers
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      3 observations: Giannis Antetokounmpo rallies Bucks past Sixers

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Bucks Rally to Beat 76ers 109-105 in Overtime

      Bucks Rally to Beat 76ers 109-105 in Overtime
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Bucks Rally to Beat 76ers 109-105 in Overtime

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Won the P.J. Tucker Trade?

      Tucker got what he wanted, but at what cost? We take a look at the winners and losers of the Rockets-Bucks exchange ➡️

      Who Won the P.J. Tucker Trade?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Who Won the P.J. Tucker Trade?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker

      HOU will send Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and 2022 first-rd pick to MIL for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and 2023 first-rd pick

      Bucks also trade Torrey Craig to Suns

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report