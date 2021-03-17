    Nets' Kevin Durant to Remain out for 'A Couple Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 17, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant brings the ball up against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash offered a positive update on Kevin Durant's hamstring injury, though he won't be returning too soon. 

    Nash said Durant had a new scan on his hamstring and it is "much improved," though he is still several weeks from returning to play:

    Durant has been sidelined since Feb. 15. 

    The Nets have won 13 of their last 14 outings, going 11-1 in the stretch without Durant in the lineup. The star was strong in his return from an Achilles tear he suffered in the 2019 Finals, with 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the star would likely miss the next one to two weeks. 

    Brooklyn certainly has plenty of other stars available in his absence as they chase the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. James Harden is averaging 25.1 points and 11.3 assists per game for the Nets this season, while Kyrie Irving has been good for 27.6 points per game. 

    Once Blake Griffin, who signed with the Nets on March 7 after being bought out by the Detroit Pistons, makes his debut, the Nets will have even more depth in the lineup. 

    With plenty of strength elsewhere in the lineup and a proven record of success, there's no reason for the Nets to rush Durant back from the injury.  

