Prospects Rockets Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets should trade their team buses for tanks because it's bound to get ugly as this organization goes into draft pick-protection mode.

Houston is in the infancy stage of a top-to-bottom rebuild. Championship hopes went out the door with James Harden, and now it's all about the 2021 first-round pick that could be given to the Oklahoma City Thunder unless it lands among the first four selections. The Rockets are working to improve their odds and agreed to trade P.J. Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Losing this pick for a lesser one would be crushing because there are a handful of legitimate difference-makers at the top of this draft. Three of them are getting set for March Madness, where Rockets fans should want to monitor the progress of potentially their next centerpiece.