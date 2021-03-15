Ranking the Top 10 NBA Draft Prospects in NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Unlike last March, NBA scouts will be busy this month. The NCAA tournament field is set and loaded with draft lottery prospects.

Seven of the projected top 10 in our latest mock draft will be participating in March Madness. And most of the following prospects play for top-six seeds that could make deep runs.

Jalen Green's and Jonathan Kuminga's decisions to play for the G League Ignite won't hurt college basketball this month.