Prospects Bulls Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For the first time in a long time, Chicago Bulls fans aren't dreaming about the NBA draft in the middle of March.

Instead, they have both eyes on the postseason, as Zach LaVine's All-Star ascension, Lauri Markkanen's absurd efficiency and coach Billy Donovan's early impact rank among the top factors in the team's opportunity to secure its first playoff spot since 2017.

These Bulls are pretty good and pretty fun. That might sound like the faintest of praise, but considering where this club was in recent seasons, this marks significant progress.

Saying that, the organization is nowhere near where it wants to be. The talent pool must continue to fill for this franchise to even entertain championship dreams.

The Bulls will have the chance to deepen it with a mid-first-round pick this offseason. Fans can soon get an early look at some draft-night possibilities, with the following three players set to tip off the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.