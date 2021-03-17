Carson Wentz Reveals Colts Jersey Number with Help of Young Eagles Superfan

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts appeared to announce quarterback Carson Wentz will wear No. 2 following his arrival in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giovanni Hamilton, an Eagles superfan with Schwartz-Jampel syndrome who forged a bond with Wentz, posted the QB's new jersey number on Twitter:

Wentz wore No. 11 during his time in Philadelphia, but Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he informed the signal-caller he wasn't interested in changing numbers to make No. 11 available.

"He actually texted me about two hours after the news broke, and he just asked me how I felt about it, and I told him that I was gonna stay, and he said that that was cool and that he would switch numbers, and it was that easy," Pittman told the NFL Network. "I mean, he was a chill guy about it, so that was awesome."

Indianapolis agreed to acquire Wentz from Philly in mid-February in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round selection. The deal is set to become official when the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Wentz previously wore No. 11 at North Dakota State and No. 20 at Century High School.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection will attempt to reboot his career under Colts head coach Frank Reich, who previously worked as his offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2016 and 2017.