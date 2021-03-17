LeBron James Wants to Own an NBA Team: 'I've Got so Much to Give to the Game'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James expanded his sports ownership portfolio Tuesday, announcing a partnership with Fenway Sports Group that gives the Los Angeles Lakers star part ownership of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Roush Fenway Racing.



That said, he's still got his sights set on the NBA.

"I've always said that my goal was to own a team, own an NBA team," James said Tuesday (7:38 mark). "I've got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well and so that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it'll be sooner than later."

