    LeBron James Wants to Own an NBA Team: 'I've Got so Much to Give to the Game'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    LeBron James expanded his sports ownership portfolio Tuesday, announcing a partnership with Fenway Sports Group that gives the Los Angeles Lakers star part ownership of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club and Roush Fenway Racing. 

    That said, he's still got his sights set on the NBA.

    "I've always said that my goal was to own a team, own an NBA team," James said Tuesday (7:38 mark). "I've got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well and so that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it'll be sooner than later."

         

