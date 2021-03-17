Final Four Predictions 2021: Picks, Odds and Analysis on Locks for Semifinals

0 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament gets underway Thursday with the First Four matchups. By the first weekend of April, the 68-team field will be down to the Final Four.

March Madness is almost here, and after last year's NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, college hoops fans are preparing for the most exciting time of the season. Things will look a bit different this March, as the entire tournament is taking place in the Indianapolis area, but there's sure to be plenty of action over the next few weeks.

As the NCAA tourney gets close to tipping off, Bleacher Report has all your March Madness needs covered:

Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group

Start Your 2021 Bracket

Here's a look at the team with the best odds to reach the Final Four in this year's tournament, followed by predictions for the four teams that will make it there.