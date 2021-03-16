    Lakers News: Jared Dudley Will Rehab Knee Injury, Avoid Surgery on Torn MCL

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 17, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley will not seek surgery for his torn MCL, opting instead to rehab with the hopes of providing some minutes for the club during the playoffs, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

    Dudley's right knee was diagnosed with the tear Sunday, and it's unclear when he might be able to return. Surgery would require the 35-year-old to miss at least four months, a timeline the veteran was not comfortable with as Los Angeles attempts to defend its title.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      LA Mayor Says Fans Returning to Staples Center by Playoffs Is ‘Realistic Timeline’

      LA Mayor Says Fans Returning to Staples Center by Playoffs Is ‘Realistic Timeline’
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LA Mayor Says Fans Returning to Staples Center by Playoffs Is ‘Realistic Timeline’

      Robert Marvi
      via Lakers Daily

      Kuzma’s Hilarious Reaction to Clamping Up Curry

      Kuzma’s Hilarious Reaction to Clamping Up Curry
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Kuzma’s Hilarious Reaction to Clamping Up Curry

      Peter Dewey
      via Lakers Daily

      LeBron's 3:16 Stone Cold Shirt 💀

      Lakers star pays homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin on #316Day

      LeBron's 3:16 Stone Cold Shirt 💀
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron's 3:16 Stone Cold Shirt 💀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑

      (FanDuel)

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday Night 🤑

      numberFire
      via numberFire