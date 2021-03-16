Lakers News: Jared Dudley Will Rehab Knee Injury, Avoid Surgery on Torn MCL

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley will not seek surgery for his torn MCL, opting instead to rehab with the hopes of providing some minutes for the club during the playoffs, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Dudley's right knee was diagnosed with the tear Sunday, and it's unclear when he might be able to return. Surgery would require the 35-year-old to miss at least four months, a timeline the veteran was not comfortable with as Los Angeles attempts to defend its title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.