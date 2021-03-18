Kings' Marvin Bagley III Won't Need Surgery on Hand Injury, Out at Least 4 Weeks

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings power forward Marvin Bagley III will not need surgery after suffering a fractured left hand during Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, the club announced Thursday.

Bagley is expected to make a full recovery, and his status will be updated in four weeks.

The 22-year-old has posted 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game this year.

Bagley has shown promise during his three-year career, averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. However, he has had a rash of injuries. Per NBA.com, a sprained right knee, fractured right thumb and right foot sprain kept him sidelined for 81 games before this latest ailment.

Unfortunately, the Duke product suffered another long-term injury after fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand against Charlotte. He was in a nice groove before the injury, averaging 16.4 points on 55.0 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds from Feb. 15 to March 15.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft will now miss an extended period of time. Look for Tyrese Haliburton to enter the lineup and form a three-guard starting five alongside Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox. Harrison Barnes should shift from small forward to power forward, with Richaun Holmes staying at center.

Haliburton, the No. 11 overall pick in last year's draft, has been sensational for the Kings, averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game in his rookie season. Jabari Parker and Nemanja Bjelica could see more playing time at the 4 as well.