    Bears' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Reportedly Agreeing to Andy Dalton Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 16, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears' decision to sign quarterback Andy Dalton has affected their Super Bowl odds, though probably not in the way they were hoping.

    After agreeing to sign Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears' odds to win the Super Bowl dropped from 40-1 to 50-1 at William Hill

    Dalton spent his first nine seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' starter, and he signed with the Dallas Cowboys last year to serve as Dak Prescott's backup. When Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, Dalton replaced him as the starter.

    He went 4-5 as a starter and finished the season with 2,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. 

    Related

      Bears' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Signing Dalton

      Bears' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Signing Dalton
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Signing Dalton

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Bears made 'very aggressive pursuit' for Wilson, but were told Seahawks are not trading their star QB (Schefter)

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Houston adds QB on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5M amid the Deshaun Watson saga (Schefter)

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report