Bears' Super Bowl Odds Fall After Reportedly Agreeing to Andy Dalton Contract

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' decision to sign quarterback Andy Dalton has affected their Super Bowl odds, though probably not in the way they were hoping.

After agreeing to sign Dalton to a one-year, $10 million contract on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears' odds to win the Super Bowl dropped from 40-1 to 50-1 at William Hill.

Dalton spent his first nine seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' starter, and he signed with the Dallas Cowboys last year to serve as Dak Prescott's backup. When Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, Dalton replaced him as the starter.

He went 4-5 as a starter and finished the season with 2,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.