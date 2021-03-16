Cowboys Rumors: CB C.J. Goodwin, OT Ty Nsekhe Agree to Free-Agent Contracts

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have improved their depth on both sides of the ball Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, agent Drew Rosenhaus said the NFC East team and his client, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.5 million contract that features $2 million in guaranteed money.

Schefter also noted the Elite Loyalty Sports agency confirmed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

As for Goodwin, this is a move that will help on special teams as much as anything else. The veteran has spent the last three years in Dallas and previously played for the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old appeared in all 16 games in 2020 and finished with nine tackles.

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports called Goodwin "the best special teams player on the team in 2020."

Nsekhe is a veteran who has played for the St. Louis Rams, Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 15 games for the AFC East champion Bills in 2020, although he has never started more than five games in a single season.

That didn't stop the 35-year-old from earning a player grade of 80.5 (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus last year.