    Cowboys Rumors: CB C.J. Goodwin, OT Ty Nsekhe Agree to Free-Agent Contracts

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have improved their depth on both sides of the ball Tuesday.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, agent Drew Rosenhaus said the NFC East team and his client, cornerback C.J. Goodwin, agreed to terms on a two-year, $3.5 million contract that features $2 million in guaranteed money.

    Schefter also noted the Elite Loyalty Sports agency confirmed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

    As for Goodwin, this is a move that will help on special teams as much as anything else. The veteran has spent the last three years in Dallas and previously played for the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona CardinalsThe 31-year-old appeared in all 16 games in 2020 and finished with nine tackles.

    Patrik Walker of CBS Sports called Goodwin "the best special teams player on the team in 2020."

    Nsekhe is a veteran who has played for the St. Louis Rams, Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 15 games for the AFC East champion Bills in 2020, although he has never started more than five games in a single season.

    That didn't stop the 35-year-old from earning a player grade of 80.5 (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus last year.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Bears made 'very aggressive pursuit' for Wilson, but were told Seahawks are not trading their star QB (Schefter)

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Not Trading Russ

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Cowboys QB Andy Dalton expected to join Chicago Bears on one-year, $10M deal

      Report: Cowboys QB Andy Dalton expected to join Chicago Bears on one-year, $10M deal
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Report: Cowboys QB Andy Dalton expected to join Chicago Bears on one-year, $10M deal

      RJ Ochoa
      via Blogging The Boys

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Houston adds QB on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5M amid the Deshaun Watson saga (Schefter)

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Veteran QB heading to Chicago on one-year, $10M deal in their first move of free agency (Schefter)

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report