Knicks Rumors: Opposing Team Believes Andre Drummond Would Limit Julius Randle

Amid rumors the New York Knicks are in the hunt for Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, one opposing team doesn't think that's the best idea for a team that is built around All-Star Julius Randle.

"I don’t love it for Randle," the team told Ian Begley of SNY. "Drummond plays close to the rim, so you’re limiting what Randle can do. Long-term, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me."

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

