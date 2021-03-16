Raiders Rumors: 3-Time Pro Bowler Rodney Hudson Released by Las Vegas

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing veteran center Rodney Hudson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The departure of the three-time Pro Bowler would follow the trade of offensive tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

Rapoport and ESPN's Field Yates speculated Hudson may not have to wait long to get calls from other teams:

The Los Angeles Chargers struck an agreement with Corey Linsley on a five-year, $62.5 million contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. That took the best center off the board in free agency, and now Hudson suddenly becomes available.

The NFL's salary cap is falling from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021, forcing teams around the league to make difficult cuts for financial purposes.

Were the Raiders to designate Hudson as a post-June 1 cut, they'd have to absorb $7.2 million in dead money in 2021 and $8.4 million in 2022, per Spotrac. However, Las Vegas would save $6.4 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

Still, many will question whether that savings is worth losing him.

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock apparently want to start with a clean slate when it comes to the offensive line. Hudson is the third starting lineman gone following the trade of Brown and the release of Gabe Jackson.

Improving the unit made sense this offseason, but that level of turnover could be counterproductive, especially considering Hudson in particular has continued to play at a high level.