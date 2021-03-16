    Neymar Will Become 1st Athlete to Receive 'Fortnite' Skin in Chapter 2, Season 6

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    PSG's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
    David Vincent/Associated Press

    Neymar is coming to Fortnite

    The Paris Saint-Germain superstar will be a key part of the game's Chapter 2 - Season 6 Primal Battle Pass, making him the first sports star in the game. He'll be joining video game icon Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven of the Teen Titans, among other new skins.  

    Neymar is an avid gamer and is an apt addition to the game. As he's shown in the past, he's no slouch when it comes to video games.

    Epic Games told Bleacher Report that more details on Neymar's inclusion in the game will be revealed over the coming months. There has been no word on whether using his skin will allow you to dive under bullets or occasionally leave you downed despite not being hit by any shots. 

