P.J. Tucker Trade Rumors: Heat Viewed as Favorite to Land Rockets PF

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly the favorites to land Houston Rockets veteran forward P.J. Tucker in a trade, according to Chris Mannix of SI.com.

Last week, Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported that Tucker would no longer be with the Rockets as the team sought a trade. Per that report, "Tucker has grown increasingly frustrated that he has yet to be moved to a contender and made it clear that he'd prefer to sit out games until the front office finds a deal for him ahead of the March 25 trade deadline."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.