Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls SG, Patrick Williams Viewed as 'Untouchables'

It appears Zach LaVine isn't going anywhere.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls are expected to push for a playoff berth and executives around the league believe LaVine and Patrick Williams are the two players Chicago wouldn't even consider trading:

"In fact, executives think the Bulls would even consider improvements to push to make the playoffs for the first time since trading Jimmy Butler four years ago, and referenced coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. in favor of Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young for Sunday's win over the Toronto Raptors as proof.

"'They're clearly trying to win when they are benching those two young guys,' said a West executive. 'Patrick Williams and Zach [LaVine], I'd think, are untouchables. Otherwise, they're open.'"

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players like Bradley Beal, LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

