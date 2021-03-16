LeBron James on Patriots FA: 'Belichick Like Y'all Got Me All the Way F'd Up'March 16, 2021
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
The New England Patriots' busy NFL offseason has even caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The Patriots aren't messing around after suffering their first losing season since 2000.
New England has reportedly committed to contracts with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills, Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, acquired Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders, and retained Cam Newton.
James was building a reputation on the gridiron at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, Ohio, before committing fully to basketball. Maybe Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is willing to bring him aboard, too.
Are the Patriots going to trade up for a quarterback? Here’s what to consider