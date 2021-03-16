    LeBron James on Patriots FA: 'Belichick Like Y'all Got Me All the Way F'd Up'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James questions a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots' busy NFL offseason has even caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

    The Patriots aren't messing around after suffering their first losing season since 2000.

    New England has reportedly committed to contracts with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills, Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, acquired Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders, and retained Cam Newton.

    James was building a reputation on the gridiron at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, Ohio, before committing fully to basketball. Maybe Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is willing to bring him aboard, too.

