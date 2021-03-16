Mark Cuban Says Kristaps Porzingis Trade 'Definitely' Won't Happen amid Rumors

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains insistent that Kristaps Porzingis isn't going to be traded by the team.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cuban said that a Porzingis trade is "definitely not gonna happen."

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer originally reported on Feb. 22 that the Mavs "quietly gauged the trade market" for Porzingis, as they "have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support [Luka] Doncic as the second option on a contender."

Cuban told The Athletic's Tim Cato the report was "not true" and that Dallas hasn't discussed trading Porzingis "with anyone."



The Mavericks bet big on Porzingis being their No. 2 star with Doncic after acquiring him from the New York Knicks in January 2019. He signed a five-year, $158 million contract six months later, despite missing the entire 2018-19 season while rehabbing a torn ACL.

Porzingis showed flashes of promise in his first year with the Mavs last season. He averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 57 starts during the regular season but missed Dallas' last three playoff games against the Los Angeles Clippers with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

When the report first came out, Porzingis was having an inconsistent season due in part to ongoing injury issues.

In six games since returning to the lineup on Feb. 27, Porzingis is averaging 21.5 points on 55.1 percent shooting and 9.0 rebounds.