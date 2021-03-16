    Mark Cuban Says Kristaps Porzingis Trade 'Definitely' Won't Happen amid Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 115-104. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains insistent that Kristaps Porzingis isn't going to be traded by the team.  

    Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Cuban said that a Porzingis trade is "definitely not gonna happen."

    Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer originally reported on Feb. 22 that the Mavs "quietly gauged the trade market" for Porzingis, as they "have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support [Luka] Doncic as the second option on a contender."

    Cuban told The Athletic's Tim Cato the report was "not true" and that Dallas hasn't discussed trading Porzingis "with anyone."

    The Mavericks bet big on Porzingis being their No. 2 star with Doncic after acquiring him from the New York Knicks in January 2019. He signed a five-year, $158 million contract six months later, despite missing the entire 2018-19 season while rehabbing a torn ACL. 

    Porzingis showed flashes of promise in his first year with the Mavs last season. He averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 57 starts during the regular season but missed Dallas' last three playoff games against the Los Angeles Clippers with a torn meniscus in his left knee. 

    When the report first came out, Porzingis was having an inconsistent season due in part to ongoing injury issues. 

    In six games since returning to the lineup on Feb. 27, Porzingis is averaging 21.5 points on 55.1 percent shooting and 9.0 rebounds. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cuban: Porzingis Trade 'Definitely' Won't Happen

      Cuban: Porzingis Trade 'Definitely' Won't Happen
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Cuban: Porzingis Trade 'Definitely' Won't Happen

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      'Threes that feed': Mavs, Chick-fil-A launch initiative to fight food insecurity in North Texas

      'Threes that feed': Mavs, Chick-fil-A launch initiative to fight food insecurity in North Texas
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      'Threes that feed': Mavs, Chick-fil-A launch initiative to fight food insecurity in North Texas

      wfaa.com
      via wfaa.com

      Every Dallas Mavericks trade deadline rumor

      Every Dallas Mavericks trade deadline rumor
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Every Dallas Mavericks trade deadline rumor

      Kirk Henderson
      via Mavs Moneyball

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀

      Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Hornets and Pelicans 'have explored' if Pacers are willing to trade the big man (Indy Star)

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report