Steph Curry: Warriors Have to 'Get Sick of Getting Blown Out' After Lakers Loss

Stephen Curry's patience is clearly wearing thin.

The Golden State Warriors guard told reporters his team needs to find its "pride" following Monday's 128-97 rout to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We've got to play better," Curry said. "We have to develop a winning attitude every single night, and honestly, we've got to get sick of getting blown out, because that's embarrassing. We have to have some pride about how we're playing. You can lose games—that's going to happen—but not like that."

