    Steph Curry: Warriors Have to 'Get Sick of Getting Blown Out' After Lakers Loss

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Stephen Curry's patience is clearly wearing thin.

    The Golden State Warriors guard told reporters his team needs to find its "pride" following Monday's 128-97 rout to the Los Angeles Lakers

    "We've got to play better," Curry said. "We have to develop a winning attitude every single night, and honestly, we've got to get sick of getting blown out, because that's embarrassing. We have to have some pride about how we're playing. You can lose games—that's going to happen—but not like that."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀

      Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Hornets and Pelicans 'have explored' if Pacers are willing to trade the big man (Indy Star)

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 5 Teams Eyeing Myles Turner 👀

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Lakers take Jazz's place in the top five. See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades That Would Blow Up the Playoff Race

      @GregSwartz has five swaps that could turn middle-of-the-pack teams into contenders📲

      Trades That Would Blow Up the Playoff Race
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades That Would Blow Up the Playoff Race

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: GS 'Really Liked' LaMelo but Would've Drafted Wiseman at 1

      Report: GS 'Really Liked' LaMelo but Would've Drafted Wiseman at 1
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Report: GS 'Really Liked' LaMelo but Would've Drafted Wiseman at 1

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report