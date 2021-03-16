Warriors Rumors: GS 'Really Liked' LaMelo Ball but Would've Drafted Wiseman at 1

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Despite LaMelo Ball's starmaking rookie season, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly always set on taking James Wiseman with their top pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

On the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast (starts at 33:40 mark), ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted the Warriors "really liked" Ball, but they "were always focused" on selecting Wiseman and would have taken him if they had the No. 1 overall pick.

