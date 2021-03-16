Matt Hardy, Young Bucks Mock Vince McMahon; Andrade Rumors; Soulja Boy-Orton

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Matt Hardy, Young Bucks Parody WWE Leg-Slapping Ban

On this week's episode of Being The Elite, All Elite Wrestling stars Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks cracked some jokes about a reported ban on leg-slapping while doing moves in WWE.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) reported that WWE sent a memo to its wrestlers about a ban on leg-slapping and was even fining those who violate it.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline later tweeted a photo of a sign that read, "Do not slap leg when kicking," and suggested that it was located backstage at WWE:

While there has been no official confirmation of the edict from WWE, it didn't stop Hardy and The Young Bucks from taking shots at WWE and Vince McMahon on BTE, as they so often do.

On this week's BTE, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks slapped his leg while laughing at a joke, prompting Hardy to point at a sign that read, "No leg slapping while laughing."

Hardy then said he was issuing a $500 fine since he noticed younger wrestlers in AEW were slapping their legs too often.

Matt Jackson said it was getting "too corporate," leading to Nick Jackson saying, "Maybe that's why VKM did that as well."

VKM are the initials of WWE Chairman Vincent Kennedy McMahon, meaning Nick Jackson erased all doubt regarding what they were referencing in the skit.

WWE did get some payback on Raw, though, as Drew McIntyre said to never make guarantees, since failing to deliver can make people mad and make "sparks fly."

That was an obvious reference to the dud ending of the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which saw only a few sparks fly from the ring posts following the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

Andrade Reportedly Wasn't at Raw

Amid rumors regarding his WWE future, Andrade was reportedly not backstage for Monday's episode of Raw, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

WrestlingInc and Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported last week that Andrade requested his release from WWE while at Raw. F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) later reported that his request was denied by the company.

Andrade has not appeared on WWE programming since October, but he has apparently still been present at Raw. He hasn't been used, though, which could be the source of his reported frustration.

The 31-year-old is a former NXT and United States champion, and he is undoubtedly among the most gifted in-ring performers on the roster.

Andrade's only significant downside is that the Mexico native has yet to master the English language, which is an issue exacerbated by the fact that his former manager, Zelina Vega, was released shortly after Andrade stopped appearing on television.

If WWE doesn't have another plan in place for Andrade in terms of a manager or mouthpiece, it could cap his potential within the company.

One option could be to pair him with his real-life fiance, Charlotte Flair, who recently said she had pitched WWE on letting her and Andrade work together.

It remains to be seen if WWE will give that any consideration or if Andrade will ever appear on WWE programming again.

Andrade remains under contract for now, but if he has no desire to continue working for the company, he could simply opt to wait out the remainder of his deal.

Soulja Boy Goes Off on Orton Again

Rapper Soulja Boy continued his ongoing Twitter feud with WWE Superstar Randy Orton on Monday.

Soulja Boy tweeted: "I got that n---a Randy organ shaking in his boots all I seen over the years is twitter fingers none of these dudes got hands on baby. They scared to have me at WWE."

Orton and Soulja Boy have been going back and forth on Twitter since last month when Soulja Boy tweeted: "Rap game faker than WWE."

Among Orton's responses was the following tweet:

Soulja Boy then laid down a challenge in a subsequent tweet, writing: "Yeah that s--t is fake homeboy. And I don't got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think s--t sweet huh."

The Twitter feud between Soulja Boy and Orton comes at a time when rappers are referencing and getting involved with WWE more than ever.

It started with Cardi B tweeting about her WWE fandom a couple of months ago, followed by Bad Bunny becoming a weekly performer for WWE and even winning the 24/7 Championship.

Bad Bunny is a much bigger star than Soulja Boy currently, so a WWE program may not be in the cards for the "Crank That" performer, but there is no question that he is generating plenty of buzz by trading verbal barbs with Orton.

It is tough to say if there is a legitimate beef between Soulja Boy and Orton or if they are simply working the fans, but there is little doubt that most wrestling fans would love to see Soulja Boy get some comeuppance at the hands of The Viper given his recent comments.

