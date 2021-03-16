NBA Power Rankings: Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Own Top 3

0 of 30

Matt York/Associated Press

We're full steam ahead into the second half of the NBA season with the All-Star break behind us. Some teams have stumbled out of the blocks, while a few picked up right where they left off.

The Minnesota Timberwolves surprised a few teams to get out of the last place in our power rankings. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have hit rock bottom after stretching their losing streak to 16 games. The Toronto Raptors have several players stuck in health and safety protocols, which has caused them to tumble as well.

Quite a few teams are on some nice win streaks that have them climbing in the rankings. The Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks are on five-game runs. The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are right behind them with their own four-game win streaks.

The criteria for this week's rankings remain the same: How teams performed in their games last week, how they play in the big picture and how they ended the week were all considered.