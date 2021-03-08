NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand During All-Star Break

0 of 30

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Another week is done as we approach the halfway point of the NBA season. Some of the top teams in the West struggled for a variety of reasons, and that has opened the door for the Phoenix Suns to rise in the standings. The East's top three have remained the same, but everything below them is up in the air with just three games separating four through 11th.

With the All-Star Game behind us, things will heat up as the trade deadline approaches on March 25, and the buyout market is already open with Blake Griffin leaving the Detroit Pistons and heading to the Brooklyn Nets. He will not be the last buyout candidate contenders are going to chase this season.

Most teams had a light week prior to the All-Star break, playing just two games. A few played three times, but the criteria for these rankings remained the same: How a team played this week, the body of work for the season, who it beat and strength of schedule all went into consideration.