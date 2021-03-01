NBA Power Rankings: No KD, No Problem for Brooklyn Nets

0 of 30

John Minchillo/Associated Press

There were several games last week that came down to the final few possessions. Big moments were had by guys we expect them from—like Luka Doncic with his game-winner against the Celtics—while some came from unlikely sources, such as Luguentz Dort with his buzzer-beater against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s winning streak came to a halt to end the week, but James Harden still has the Nets rolling. Milwaukee and Miami decided to go streaking through the winning-streak quad. Houston is on an 11-game skid with four consecutive double-digit defeats (ouch). Teams that were left for dead like Washington and Dallas are rising.

The power rankings criteria remain the same: how a team played this week, the body of work for the season, who they beat and strength of schedule.