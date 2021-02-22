NBA Power Rankings: Timberwolves Hit Rock Bottom, Nets Rise to the Top

0 of 30

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In the last week, the NBA saw the end of Utah's winning streak and the rise of the Nets despite the fact that they had guys in and out of the lineup. The Clippers are beginning to get healthy and have put an end to a few streaks. The Suns continue to shine brightly, and the Blazers are rolling behind Damian Lillard.

Jamal Murray and Joel Embiid both had 50-point performances, and on the same night. Rookie Anthony Edwards probably had the best dunk of the season.

It was not a great week for everyone in the NBA, as a few teams are riding long losing streaks. The Lakers are struggling to find their footing without Anthony Davis. The Bucks are still trying to find a consistent rhythm. The Wolves fired their young coach.

The All-Star starters and the coaching staffs were announced for the upcoming game in Atlanta. It was also the last week for players hoping to make the squad as a reserve to leave an impression on coaches. It led to some standout performances from a few players who are on the bubble.

The power rankings criteria remain the same: how a team played this week, the body of work for the season, who they beat and strength of schedule.