NBA Power Rankings: Dark-Horse West Contender Breaks into Top 3

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

It was another fantastic week in the NBA. There was a vintage Carmelo Anthony game. The Los Angeles Lakers played a few nail-biters. The Phoenix Suns' duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul is beginning to click. Kevin Durant returned to his old home with his new team. And six different players scored 40 or more points, with several games going down to the wire.

The Jazz have started a new winning streak, and the Suns are chasing right behind them. Several Eastern Conference teams made the pilgrimage West last week with varying degrees of success. Toronto, Miami and Dallas all look like they are beginning to get back on track after sluggish starts to the season.

The Sixers, Nets and Bucks are beginning to separate from the rest of the East. But in both conferences, the middle of the pack is becoming a dog fight where a good or bad week can lead to wild fluctuations in the standings. Ten teams in the East are separated by just a four-game difference. In the West, that same difference is between eight teams. It is going to make for some great battles in the second half of the season.

The criteria remain the same: How a team played this week, the body of work for the season, who they beat and strength of schedule.