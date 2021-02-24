Winners and Losers of the NBA's 2nd-Half Schedule

0 of 6

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

On Wednesday, just two weeks before the second half of the NBA season tips off, the league released the schedule for the final nine weeks of the 2020-21 campaign. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inevitability of missed games, the league originally created the schedule in two parts, giving itself wiggle room to adjust on the fly.

In the first half, several teams had entire weeks wiped out because of positive coronavirus tests or contact-tracing concerns. Some games that had been earmarked for the second half have already been made up on off days in the first half.

The second-half schedule is even more compressed than the first half, with some squads having to make up an uneven amount of contests because of postponements in the first half. In other words, some teams will have a tougher go of it than others.

Here are the winners and losers of the league's Wednesday announcement.