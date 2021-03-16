    Stephen Curry Passes Guy Rodgers to Become Warriors' All-Time Assists Leader

    Joseph Zucker
March 16, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Stephen Curry became the Golden State Warriors' all-time assists leader Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.  

    Entering the game, Curry trailed Guy Rodgers by one. He passed Rodgers in the third quarter when he set the table for Kelly Oubre Jr.

    The Warriors subsequently aired a tribute to celebrate the achievement.

    The two-time MVP still has a lot of work ahead in order to climb the NBA's all-time chart. His 4,854 dimes entering Tuesday put him 74th in league history.

    Curry's name will undoubtedly be all over the Warriors' record books. He's already the franchise leader in made threes (2,671), is on pace to catch Chris Mullin's all-time appearance mark (807) next season and needs 106 steals to chase down Mullin in that category, too. 

    Wilt Chamberlain's scoring record is likely to go down this season since the gap between him and Curry only stands at 279 points.

