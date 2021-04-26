Rockets' John Wall Reportedly to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Injury

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a "hamstring tweak," per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 30-year-old already missed time this season with a knee injury, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in March that he would likely need surgery at some point.

Injuries are also always going to be a concern with Wall considering he played just 32 games in 2018-19 and missed the entire 2019-20 season because of heel and Achilles injuries.

When healthy, the University of Kentucky product was one of the best point guards of his generation. He was a five-time All-Star during his time with the Washington Wizards who relied on his explosiveness and quick first step to blow past defenders both in half-court sets and in transition.

While he may not be quite the same player as he was in Washington, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in his first season with Houston.

Look for the Rockets to rely on the combination of Armoni Brooks, Kevin Porter Jr. and Avery Bradley in the backcourt while Wall is sidelined.