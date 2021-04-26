    Rockets' John Wall Reportedly to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Rockets' John Wall looks on during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets point guard John Wall will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a "hamstring tweak," per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    The 30-year-old already missed time this season with a knee injury, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in March that he would likely need surgery at some point.

    Injuries are also always going to be a concern with Wall considering he played just 32 games in 2018-19 and missed the entire 2019-20 season because of heel and Achilles injuries.

    When healthy, the University of Kentucky product was one of the best point guards of his generation. He was a five-time All-Star during his time with the Washington Wizards who relied on his explosiveness and quick first step to blow past defenders both in half-court sets and in transition.

    While he may not be quite the same player as he was in Washington, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in his first season with Houston.

    Look for the Rockets to rely on the combination of Armoni Brooks, Kevin Porter Jr. and Avery Bradley in the backcourt while Wall is sidelined. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍

      Insiders tell @jakelfischer how the Knicks may attack this offseason with stars across the league eyeing New York.

      Get the latest 📲

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will Knicks Chase NBA Stars?🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Horry Uses Rockets as Cautionary Tale for Lakers

      Horry Uses Rockets as Cautionary Tale for Lakers
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Horry Uses Rockets as Cautionary Tale for Lakers

      Space City Scoop
      via Space City Scoop

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay

      NBA expects an 'easy approval' to make the new play-in tournament permanent (SI)

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Play-In Games Expected to Stay

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets Expected to Be Healthier This Week

      Rockets Expected to Be Healthier This Week
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Expected to Be Healthier This Week

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake