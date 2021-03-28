Kevin Durant Unlikely to Return to Nets This Week Amid Hamstring Injury Rehab

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The injury woes continue for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant this season, with head coach Steve Nash saying that the star probably won't rejoin the team this week as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury.

"There's still steps for him to take, although he looks great, is progressing and will definitely be back with us," Nash said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "It's just, I don't think this week is likely."

The Nets have been very careful with Durant as he has been dealing with a hamstring issue. He has only appeared in one game since Feb. 6, with head coach Steve Nash telling reporters in mid-March that the 11-time All-Star was going to have more imaging done to establish a return timetable.

When Durant has played this season, he's been as good as the Nets could have hoped for coming off an Achilles injury. He is averaging 29.0 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 19 appearances.

Brooklyn is in a good spot to succeed without Durant for the time being, though. James Harden and Kyrie Irving have done a fantastic job of holding things down. The Nets are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-15 record.

Given how much time Durant has already missed this season, the Nets won't have to make any significant adjustments to their style of play. Harden and Irving will carry the offense, with Joe Harris and Blake Griffin also capable of scoring in bunches.