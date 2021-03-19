NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for First Round

30 of 32

Matchup: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA (East Regional)

Details: Saturday at 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

One-Sentence Synopsis: BYU was overlooked as "that other team in Gonzaga's conference," but the Cougars are more than good enough to knock out this traditional powerhouse.

BYU Wins If: It shoots like it did in the first half of the WCC Championship Game. The Cougars usually shoot it well, but they were on another level for the first 20 minutes of their third game against Gonzaga, hitting 9-of-13 from three-point range while scoring 53 points. It wasn't sustainable, and it wasn't enough to beat the best team in the country. But if the Cougars can cook like that for, oh, eight to 10 minutes in this game, they should be able to knock off an opponent that barely made it into the tournament.

UCLA Wins If: Thursday night was a turning point. Before beating Michigan State, UCLA was 0-6 away from home against NCAA tournament teams. In four of those games, though, the Bruins led at some point in the final 10 minutes. In spite of all the injuries and roster changes, this is a good team that just hadn't been able to get over the proverbial hump. Perhaps beating the Spartans was the start of that.

Most Important Players Are: Matt Haarms for BYU and Johnny Juzang for UCLA. Three months ago, UCLA probably could have neutralized Haarms. However, with Chris Smith (knee injury) and Jalen Hill (personal reasons) no longer around, the Cougars' 7'3" center could feast in the paint. And while the Bruins still have five double-digit scorers, Juzang is the one most likely to shoot them to victory. He has put up at least 25 points in four of their last 12 games.

