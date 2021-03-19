NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for First Round

NCAA Tournament 2021: B/R Expert Predictions, Updated Results for First RoundMarch 19, 2021
The first round of the men's NCAA tournament is the greatest two days of the sports calendar.
This is not open for debate.
But what is extremely debatable is which 32 teams will emerge victorious from the carnage.
We've spent the past few days poring through the data, analyzing and agonizing over where to turn for potential upsets. All of that digging has been boiled down to a fairly simple "this team wins if..." format.
Be sure to check back often, as the predictions will be replaced with recaps and some forward-looking thoughts shortly after the conclusion of each contest.
Pregame analysis written by Kerry Miller.
No. 7 Florida Gators vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech Hokies
Matchup: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Should be a good, evenly matched start to the first round, but the last time either of these teams beat an opponent who made the NCAA tournament was January 30 (Virginia Tech over Virginia and Florida over West Virginia).
Florida Wins If: Tre Mann remains on fire. Florida's lead guard has scored at least 21 points in each of his last four games, and Virginia Tech's perimeter defense isn't anything worth writing home about. Noah Locke could also bury the Hokies with three-pointers, but he isn't nearly the do-it-all guy that Mann has been lately.
Virginia Tech Wins If: Second-chance points play a big factor. Neither team is lethal on the offensive glass, but Virginia Tech is one of the better defensive rebounding teams that made the tournament while Florida is one of the worst. The Gators went 5-7 when allowing at least 10 offensive rebounds, and the Hokies have three starters who rank in the top 500 in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage.
Most Important Players Are: Scottie Lewis for Florida and Keve Aluma for Virginia Tech. Though Mann has been the Gators' star lately, Lewis is the inconsistent uber-athlete who can make a major difference on either end of the floor. And Aluma leads the Hokies in points, rebounds and blocks. Hard to envision them pulling off this minor upset if he has an off night.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Virginia Tech
Kerry Miller: Florida
Joel Reuter: Virginia Tech
No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 14 Colgate Raiders
Matchup: No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Colgate (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 12:45 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: If you're a fan of high-scoring, up-and-down games, you're going to enjoy this battle between two of the five fastest-paced teams in the field.
Arkansas Wins If: Raw talent reigns supreme. Arkansas has a lottery pick in Moses Moody, a national Sixth Man of the Year candidate in JD Notae, a 7'3" shot-blocking center in Connor Vanover and plenty more talent that should be able to defeat a team like Colgate at least nine times out of 10.
Colgate Wins If: The NET was right about Colgate. As far as KenPom rankings are concerned, this is No. 18 Arkansas vs. No. 84 Colgate. But in the NET, it's No. 14 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Colgate. The Raiders are super efficient, and the gap between their three-point percentage on offense (40.0) and on defense (26.1) is just absurd. But they also didn't face a single team rated higher than No. 189 by KenPom. Going from Army to Arkansas is quite the leap.
Most Important Players Are: Notae for Arkansas and Jordan Burns for Colgate. Moody is the biggest star for the Razorbacks, but he can roll out of bed and score 15 points. Notae's efficiency off the bench may well determine if this is a close game. He'll frequently be tasked with going head-to-head with Colgate's star point guard. Burns leads the Raiders in points, assists and steals at 17.0, 5.3 and 1.6, respectively.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Arkansas
Kerry Miller: Arkansas
Joel Reuter: Arkansas
No. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 16 Drexel Dragons
Matchup: No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 16 Drexel (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 1:15 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: If there's going to be a 16-over-1 upset—which is an extremely, gigantically large IF—it would figure to be this one, since Drexel is much better than any other No. 16 seed, as well as most of the No. 15 seeds.
Illinois Wins If: The offense does anything close to what it usually does. Drexel's defense is quite bad, and Illinois averages better than 81 points per game. In fact, the Illini have scored at least 72 points in 16 consecutive games. Keep that streak going and they should have little difficulty slaying these Dragons.
Drexel Wins If: It remains scorching hot from three-point range. Drexel is an unconscious 57-of-111 (51.4 percent) from three over its last six games. And while Illinois does a lot of things quite well, three-point defense is a slight concern. In games where opponents shot 40 percent or better from distance, Illinois went 5-4 with four of those wins coming by eight points or fewer. A repeat of UMBC's 12-of-24 performance three years ago against Virginia could at least make things interesting.
Most Important Players Are: Kofi Cockburn for Illinois and Mate Okros for Drexel. One of the biggest X-factors to keep an eye on in this tournament is Cockburn's free-throw shooting. It's one of the only things that can neutralize the big man, and some smart team is going to put him at the charity stripe 25 times in a game. And the hottest of Drexel's hot shooters is Okros, who is 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) over his last four games.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Illinois
Kerry Miller: Illinois
Joel Reuter: Illinois
No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 11 Utah State Aggies
Matchup: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 1:45 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Flipping back and forth between this game and Arkansas-Colgate won't be for the weak of heart, as Texas Tech and Utah State are much more likely to combine for 100 points than have either team reach that threshold.
Texas Tech Wins If: It makes at least seven three-pointers. The Red Raiders aren't typically much of a perimeter-oriented bunch, but they are 8-0 when making at least seven triples and holding their opponent below 80. The latter part of that equation shouldn't be a challenge, and the former would be massive in the quest to minimize Neemias Queta's impact for the Aggies.
Utah State Wins If: It owns the offensive glass. Utah State is much more of a defensive team than an offensive one, shooting below 45 percent from the field on the season. But one area where the Aggies excel is second-chance opportunities. Meanwhile, struggling to end defensive possessions with rebounds might be Texas Tech's biggest weakness.
Most Important Players Are: Kyler Edwards for Texas Tech and Neemias Queta for Utah State. If the Red Raiders need threes, Edwards is their best source for those shots. (Mac McClung will surely take his fair share, as well, but he's only a 33.3 percent shooter.) And Queta is the 7'0" heart and soul of the Aggies. He had 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in the do-or-die game against Colorado State.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Utah State
Kerry Miller: Utah State
Joel Reuter: Utah State
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 3 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Both of these teams can score in bunches, and neither defense is anything close to stingy.
Ohio State Wins If: It doesn't get flustered by any Oral Roberts runs. The Golden Eagles can catch fire in a hurry, and Ohio State's defense is a definite red flag for later rounds. But as long as the Buckeyes—who have the fourth-most efficient offense and the 13th-most turnover-averse offense in the country—don't get uncharacteristically sloppy, they'll be able to more than keep pace against an Oral Roberts team that has, by far, the least efficient defense in the field.
Oral Roberts Wins If: Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor explode. The former leads the nation in scoring at 24.4 points per game, and the latter isn't far behind at 18.2. And it wasn't just against Summit League defenses. In five-point losses at Oklahoma State and Wichita State, they combined for 49 and 55 points, respectively. It might take closer to 70 between the two to have a chance in this one, but you never know.
Most Important Players Are: Duane Washington Jr. for Ohio State and Max Abmas for Oral Roberts. Washington has the most hero-ball tendencies on the Buckeyes roster, so not getting flustered starts with him. If he tries to go heat-check three for heat-check three with Abmas and Obanor, Ohio State might get into some trouble.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Ohio State
Kerry Miller: Ohio State
Joel Reuter: Ohio State
No. 1 Baylor Bears vs. No. 16 Hartford Hawks
Matchup: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Hartford (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Well, it was a team from Hartford's conference (America East) that pulled off the only No. 16 over No. 1 upset in men's NCAA tournament history...
Baylor Wins If: Any of its three biggest strengths show up for the first round. As long as the Bears make better than two-fifths of their three-point attempts, force turnovers on one-fourth of Hartford's possessions or get back three-eighths of possible offensive rebounds, they shouldn't have any problem with the Hawks.
Harford Wins If: All hell breaks loose. There's nothing the Hawks do particularly well, and they only averaged 55.0 points in two regular-season games against Connecticut and Villanova. It's going to take way more than that to beat a title contender like Baylor, but that's why they play the games.
Most Important Players Are: Jared Butler for Baylor and Miroslav Stafl for Hartford. Baylor's veteran leader and likely unanimous first-team All-American will need to be the stabilizer if things get a little bumpy. And one big difference for Hartford from those early games against Big East teams is they didn't have Stafl back then. The big man (6'10", 235 lbs) from the Czech Republic at least makes the Hawks more formidable than they used to be.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Baylor
Kerry Miller: Baylor
Joel Reuter: Baylor
No. 8 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Matchup: No. 8 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 4 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A tough-to-forecast showdown between two under-seeded teams with legitimate Sweet 16 potential.
Loyola-Chicago Wins If: Defense reigns supreme. No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency is a great place to be. That's where you'll find the Ramblers, who have allowed just 55.5 points per game. They don't commit fouls, they don't allow offensive rebounds, they do force a good deal of turnovers and they do it all at one of the slowest paces in the country. Notably, Georgia Tech went 0-2 this season against Virginia, averaging (what are the odds?) 55.5 points in those games.
Georgia Tech Wins If: It forces its usual supply of turnovers. Georgia Tech does a fantastic job of applying constant ball pressure, ranking second in the nation in steal percentage. However, the Yellow Jackets went just 3-6 this season (all wins against sub-.500 opponents) when recording eight or fewer steals, because the rest of their defense is average at best. They need those fast-break buckets to be at their best.
Most Important Players Are: Cameron Krutwig for Loyola-Chicago and Jose Alvarado for Georgia Tech. With ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright out for Georgia Tech, Krutwig should have a field day in the paint. He leads the Ramblers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks, and now the Yellow Jackets don't have a great option for slowing him down. Even without their primary big man, though, the Bees could be a problem if Alvarado starts cooking.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Loyola-Chicago
Kerry Miller: Loyola-Chicago
Joel Reuter: Loyola-Chicago
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 12 Oregon State Beavers
Matchup: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Oregon State (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A classic 5/12 matchup in which the favorite has been fading for the better part of two months while the underdog seems to be hitting its stride at the exact right moment.
Tennessee Wins If: The good offense shows up. Tennessee has been all over the map on offense this season. There was a seven-game stretch from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20 in which the Volunteers scored 80, 50, 82, 89, 65, 92 and 55 in succession. And it's not uncommon for them to go ice-cold in the middle of a game. They scored just 20 points in the final 17 minutes of their SEC semifinal loss to Alabama—this after storming out to a 15-point lead and looking like the Top 10 team it was back in January.
Oregon State Wins If: It shoots at least 37 percent from distance. The Beavers are 13-0 when reaching that mark and 4-12 when they fall short of it. Tennessee's overall defensive efficiency is excellent, but the Vols do occasionally run into some issues beyond the arc. Florida just shot 10-of-24 (41.7 percent) against them this past weekend.
Most Important Players Are: Yves Pons for Tennessee and Jarod Lucas for Oregon State. At this point, we don't know if John Fulkerson (facial fracture and concussion) will be able to play for Tennessee, which may leave Pons as the Vols' de facto primary big man at just 6'6". Either way, he has been a major contributor in most of Tennessee's key wins. And if the Beavers need threes, Lucas is the guy. He is 17-of-38 (44.7 percent) over his last six games.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Oregon State
Kerry Miller: Tennessee
Joel Reuter: Tennessee
No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 13 Liberty Flames
Matchup: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Liberty (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 6:25 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A trendy pick to reach the Final Four against what would have been a much trendier Cinderella team if it had been matched up with any other No. 4 seed.
Oklahoma State Wins If: It doesn't get frustrated by the pace of play. Speeding up Liberty is next to impossible, and Oklahoma State is a young team that likes to run. But the Cowboys did go 4-0 this season against slow-paced Texas Tech and Kansas State. As long as it doesn't get sloppy while trying to force the action, Oklahoma State's talent should win the day.
Liberty Wins If: The shooting percentages hold up against real competition. Liberty ranks top 10 in the nation in both three-point and two-point percentage, but there is some serious "played in the A-Sun" inflation going on here. In two games against NCAA tournament teams (Purdue and Missouri), the Flames shot a combined 38.2 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from distance while averaging 62.0 points. That wouldn't cut it against the Cowboys, but the year-to-date marks of 49.2, 39.1 and 74.9, respectively, maybe would.
Most Important Players Are: Cade Cunningham for Oklahoma State and Darius McGhee for Liberty. Cunningham is going to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, but fans in Stillwater are hoping he can run this offense for a few more weeks first. McGhee ranks third in the country with 93 made three-pointers, and he is 36-of-67 (53.7 percent) over his last seven games. If Liberty is pulling off the upset, it starts with him.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Oklahoma State
Kerry Miller: Oklahoma State
Joel Reuter: Oklahoma State
No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers
Matchup: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: It's a little weird seeing both of these teams seeded here, but hey, remember 2000 when they both made the Final Four as No. 8 seeds?
North Carolina Wins If: It plays through the paint. We'll touch on an alarming trend for Wisconsin shortly, but the biggest reason the Badgers struggled against the Big Ten's top tier was their inability to slow down guys like Luka Garza, Kofi Cockburn, E.J. Liddell and Hunter Dickinson. If the Tar Heels lean on their strength and just relentlessly feed Day'Ron Sharpe, Armando Bacot, Walker Kessler and Garrison Brooks, they should be able to muscle Wisconsin out of the tournament.
Wisconsin Wins If: It finally lives up to the metrics. Wisconsin has been a top-15 team on KenPom all season long, but the Badgers are 0-9 since mid-January against teams that received a single-digit seed. They've at least been much closer as of late, losing by either four or five points against Illinois, Purdue and Iowa (twice) within the past three weeks. Maybe this turnover-averse offense finally gets over the hump here.
Most Important Players Are: Day'Ron Sharpe for North Carolina and Brad Davison for Wisconsin. Similar to Zach Collins for that Gonzaga team UNC beat in the 2017 national championship, Sharpe is the big freshman who comes off the bench and feasts on the offensive glass. And if "getting into the heads of North Carolina's inexperienced and inefficient backcourt" is near the top of Wisconsin's to-do list, there's no one better for that job than Davison.
Predictions
David Kenyon: North Carolina
Kerry Miller: North Carolina
Joel Reuter: North Carolina
No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 15 Cleveland State Vikings
Matchup: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: For barely surviving the madness of the Horizon League tournament, Cleveland State's reward is a battle with one of the most physical teams in the country.
Houston Wins If: It simply outworks Cleveland State. The Cougars are one of the best offensive rebounding teams, while Cleveland State is quite poor on the defensive glass. Houston also has one of the stingiest defenses, and Cleveland State generally doesn't shoot well. As long as Houston is aggressive and those season-long trends continue, this shouldn't be much of a challenge.
Cleveland State Wins If: Houston can't buy a triple. The Cougars love to shoot three-pointers, and Cleveland State allows way more than its fair share of looks from the perimeter. But Houston did lose a game to Tulsa in which it shot 4-of-21 from deep, and it missed 20 threes in both the loss to East Carolina and the close call against Memphis at the end of the regular season. If the Cougars go something like 7-of-30 from downtown, that would keep the Vikings in it.
Most Important Players Are: Justin Gorham for Houston and Torrey Patton for Cleveland State. Gorham is Houston's fiercest force on the glass, averaging 4.0 offensive rebounds per game. Patton is the Vikings' nightly double-double threat who will be tasked with keeping Gorham in check.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Houston
Kerry Miller: Houston
Joel Reuter: Houston
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 13 North Texas Mean Green
Matchup: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 North Texas (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 7:25 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Much like when it lost to Arkansas-Little Rock in the first round five years ago, Purdue's usually stout frontcourt will partake in an intriguing battle with a talented and veteran mid-major.
Purdue Wins If: It owns the rebounding battle. In effective field-goal percentage, North Texas is nearly three percentage points better than Purdue on both offense and defense. The Mean Green also typically win the turnover battle; Purdue often loses it. But the Boilermakers should more than make up for all of that on the glass.
North Texas Wins If: It shuts down another dominant big man. Few teams in the country are equipped to stifle Purdue's Trevion Williams, but North Texas had a surprising amount of success against the likes of Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey, Loyola-Chicago's Cameron Krutwig and West Virginia's Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. While the Mean Green don't necessarily win if Williams has a substandard performance, this definitely becomes more of a coin flip.
Most Important Players Are: Trevion Williams for Purdue and Zachary Simmons for North Texas. All eyes on the paint for this matchup, as Purdue's entire offense runs through Williams. If either of these big men gets into early foul trouble, that's an instant game-changer.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Purdue
Kerry Miller: Purdue
Joel Reuter: Purdue
No. 7 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Matchup: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Buckle up for a rock fight between defensive-minded teams that have gone a combined 17-16 since New Year's Day.
Clemson Wins If: Free throws are a factor. Neither team gets to the charity stripe that often. Clemson averages 13.0 attempts per game; Rutgers is at 16.4. But if the Tigers and Scarlet Knights get some whistle-happy referees, that's a huge advantage for Clemson. The Tigers shoot 76.5 percent, while Rutgers is the worst in the tournament field at 63.2 percent.
Rutgers Wins If: Myles Johnson and Co. do their thing on defense. Per KenPom, Rutgers ranks 16th in block percentage and 26th in steal percentage. In terms of allowing those things to happen, Clemson's offense ranks outside the top 250 in both categories. With so little separation between these teams, one big momentum-shifting defensive play could make all the difference. Even though Clemson's defense is stingy, it's much more likely that Rutgers would be the beneficiary of such a turning point.
Most Important Players Are: Aamir Simms for Clemson and Johnson for Rutgers. Simms is Mr. Everything for Clemson, leading the Tigers in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Johnson is the 6'11" shot-blocker Simms will have the tall task of dealing with all night.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Rutgers
Kerry Miller: Clemson
Joel Reuter: Rutgers
No. 6 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 11 Syracuse Orange
Matchup: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: If you enjoy watching possessions where the ball swings around the perimeter before a three-point shot is taken, you'll love this game.
San Diego State Wins If: The threes are falling. In years past, the thought of picking San Diego State's woeful offense to shoot its way to victory against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense would have been nauseating. However, these aren't the Aztecs of yesteryear. Jordan Schakel leads a perimeter attack making 37.5 percent of its three-point attempts. They did just have an atrocious shooting performance (2-of-15) in the MWC championship, though.
Syracuse Wins If: Its three are falling. Would you believe that San Diego State (or anyone, frankly) allows a higher rate of three-point attempts per field-goal attempt than Syracuse does? Well, it's true. 45.4 percent of opponents' shots come from the perimeter against the Aztecs, and Buddy Boeheim has been scorching hot lately for Syracuse. Also, we've already seen Syracuse go from "controversial selection" to "Sweet 16" twice in the past five tournaments.
Most Important Players Are: Schakel for San Diego State and Boeheim for Syracuse. I hate boiling this game down to a glorified three-point contest, but that's what this should be. San Diego State's Nathan Mensah and Joshua Tomaic will also play key roles on the offensive glass against a Syracuse zone that always gives up a bunch of second chances.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Syracuse
Kerry Miller: San Diego State
Joel Reuter: San Diego State
No. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 14 Morehead State Eagles
Matchup: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Morehead State (Midwest Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:50 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Morehead State went 0-4 against the KenPom Top 100 with an average scoring margin of minus-25.5; West Virginia went 8-0 against the KenPom sub-100 with an average scoring margin of plus-12.5.
West Virginia Wins If: "Press Virginia" comes out to play. Bob Huggins' Mountaineers are nowhere near the turnover-forcing juggernaut they were when Jevon Carter was running the show. But they can still rack up steals. Though they lost both games, they had a combined 29 steals in two games against Oklahoma State earlier this month. And Morehead State has the most turnover-prone offense in the tournament.
Morehead State Wins If: Season-ending momentum matters. For a No. 3 seed, West Virginia sputtered to the finish line, losing its last two games and three of the last four. Focus solely on the games against tournament teams, and WVU has lost eight of its last 13. But Morehead State has won its last seven games, as well as 19 of the last 20. I have no idea what tournament history has to say about that type of momentum, but Morehead State should have a lot of confidence in itself.
Most Important Players Are: Miles McBride for West Virginia and Ta'Lon Cooper for Morehead State. This one will get ugly in a hurry if WVU's top on-ball defender can cause problems for Morehead State's top ball-handler. If Cooper can handle the pressure, game on.
Predictions
David Kenyon: West Virginia
Kerry Miller: West Virginia
Joel Reuter: West Virginia
No. 5 Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 12 Winthrop Eagles
Matchup: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 Winthrop (South Regional)
Details: Friday at 9:57 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: The No. 12 over No. 5 upset pick is always tempting, but this one is particularly hard to resist.
Villanova Wins If: An answer at point guard drops out of the sky. Collin Gillespie was easily one of the most valuable players in the Big East before he suffered a torn MCL in early March, and Villanova has been scuffling to figure things out without him. There hasn't been a sudden spike in turnovers, but the offense isn't the same with Chris Arcidiacono running things. And against an uptempo offense like Winthrop's, point guard play will be crucial.
Winthrop Wins If: It can survive the sharp uptick in opponent strength. Winthrop went 23-1, but the best opponent it faced all season (Furman) would've been, at best, the 10th-best team in the Big East this year. Even with the Gillespie-sized asterisk on Villanova, this is the toughest foe the Eagles have faced, by far. In particular, rebounding will be key. Winthrop has an average rebounding margin of plus-9.0 per game, which ranks among the best in the nation. Can the Eagles beat Villanova on the boards?
Most Important Players Are: Jermaine Samuels for Villanova and Chandler Vaudrin for Winthrop. Though the Wildcats have lost the two games played without Gillespie, Samuels at least kept them close with a combined 41 points and 15 rebounds. But speaking of points and rebounds, Vaudrin averages 12.2 of the former, 7.2 of the latter and 6.9 assists. A Ja Morant triple-double led Murray State to a 12-over-5 upset of a Big East team (Marquette) two years ago. Vaudrin (who has three triple-doubles already this season) could replicate that feat.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Villanova
Kerry Miller: Winthrop
Joel Reuter: Winthrop
No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes vs. No. 12 Georgetown Hoyas
Matchup: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Georgetown (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: After letting one bid thief (Oregon State) into the tournament field, can Colorado keep this one from reaching the second round?
Colorado Wins If: It owns the turnover battle. Colorado has a season average turnover margin of plus-2.0 and has committed just 9.0 turnovers in its last six games. Georgetown, on the other hand, struggles in this department. Even if we disregard stats from the Hoyas' 3-8 start, they're still minus-2.6 over the past 14 games since they've turned things around. Colorado is also the better shooting and slightly better rebounding team, but it could seal the deal with turnover margin.
Georgetown Wins If: The defense from Madison Square Garden makes its way to Indiana. The Hoyas allowed just 56.5 points last week and did really well/got really lucky with their three-point defense, holding all four opponents to 30.0 percent or worse. Colorado went just 2-4 this season when scoring 64 points or fewer, and both wins were nail-biters.
Most Important Players Are: McKinley Wright IV for Colorado and Chudier Bile for Georgetown. Wright leads the Buffaloes in points, assists and steals and is the driving force of this team. The Hoyas started winning when Bile's role increased. It took two months to find him, but he has been such a critical glue guy.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Colorado
Kerry Miller: Georgetown
Joel Reuter: Georgetown
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro Spartans
Matchup: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Absurdly deep Seminoles rotation goes against a mid-major whose best player shoots more than twice as often as any of his teammates.
Florida State Wins If: UNC Greensboro's shooting percentages hold to form. As is usually the case, the Seminoles block a lot of shots and have one of the country's better interior defenses. This team has had issues defending the perimeter, though. The good news for FSU is that, among the 68 teams in the tournament, only Texas Southern has a worse three-point percentage than UNCG's 30.0 clip.
UNC Greensboro Wins If: It follows Georgia Tech's blueprint. In the ACC title game, Georgia Tech forced 25 turnovers while committing just seven. Even though the Yellow Jackets had a rough shooting night, a turnover margin like that is almost impossible to overcome. UNCG doesn't get steals as often as Georgia Tech does, but Isaiah Miller ranks sixth in the nation in steal percentage, and the Spartans have an average turnover margin of plus-3.9. It'd be quite a leap to plus-18, but they could neutralize the Seminoles a bit.
Most Important Players Are: Scottie Barnes for Florida State and Miller for UNC Greensboro. Barnes is FSU's soon-to-be lottery pick who, even at 6'9", runs the point. Avoiding a turnover disaster starts with him. And Miller averages 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game. If he doesn't at least do his usual thing, it's hard to imagine the Spartans pulling off the upset.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Florida State
Kerry Miller: Florida State
Joel Reuter: Florida State
No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington Eagles
Matchup: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 1:15 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Kansas would be expected to win at full strength, but things could get interesting, with the Jayhawks reported to be without one starter, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Kansas Wins If: It takes this matchup more seriously than it did the UTEP game. The last time Kansas lost to a team that finished the year outside the KenPom Top 100 (Eastern Washington is ranked 110th) was at TCU in February 2013. Since then, it's had 62 consecutive wins over teams of this (or worse) ilk. But the Jayhawks did darn near lose that game to the Miners two weeks ago. And if you want to discuss ancient history, they did suffer those back-to-back first-round upsets to Bucknell and Bradley in the mid-2000s.
Eastern Washington Wins If: The offense can translate from the Big Sky to the Big 12. The Eagles don't commit many turnovers, they almost never have shots blocked and they shoot well from all over the court. In February, they averaged 90.1 points in seven games. But tearing up Idaho and Montana State doesn't necessarily mean their approach will work against Kansas' top-tier defense. (It definitely didn't work in the 69-52 loss to Oregon.)
Most Important Players Are: David McCormack for Kansas and Tanner Groves for Eastern Washington. McCormack was already Kansas' most important player, but that's doubly true if Jalen Wilson is unavailable. It'll be more imperative than ever that the big man stay out of foul trouble. And he'll be tasked with slowing Groves, who averages 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Kansas
Kerry Miller: Kansas
Joel Reuter: Kansas
No. 8 LSU Tigers vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure Bonnies
Matchup: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 1:45 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: An age-old clash between an unstoppable force (LSU averages 82.1 points per game) and an immovable object (St. Bonaventure allows 60.4 points per game).
LSU Wins If: The offense does its thing. LSU has scored at least 75 points in all but three games this season, and St. Bonaventure has yet to reach 75 points in nine tries against KenPom Top 80 opponents. The Bonnies do have a great D, but the Tigers have lit up plenty of quality defenses over the past few months. If LSU controls the tempo, it likely wins the game.
St. Bonaventure Wins If: One of its biggest strengths and LSU's Achilles' heel join forces. The Bonnies rank in the top 10 percent in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while LSU ranks in the bottom 10 percent in defensive rebounding percentage. The Bonnies play at a slow pace—partially to keep their short rotation from running out of gas—and they'll be happy to grind this game to a halt via their second-chance opportunities to burn more clock.
Most Important Players Are: Cameron Thomas for LSU and Osun Osunniyi for St. Bonaventure. Thomas is the most unguardable of LSU's many potent weapons, destined for the NBA lottery in a few months. Osunniyi is St. Bonaventure's top rebounder and a goalie in the paint, averaging 2.9 blocks per game.
Predictions
David Kenyon: LSU
Kerry Miller: LSU
Joel Reuter: LSU
No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers
Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: The last time a SWAC team (Southern) made it into the second round of the NCAA tournament, the Fab Five was in its sophomore season at Michigan.
Michigan Wins If: Texas Southern doesn't inexplicably turn into the Utah Jazz. Heading into the First Four, the Tigers were shooting 27.6 percent from three-point range and averaging just 4.6 made triples per game. In both regards, they ranked among the bottom six teams in the entire country. They did shoot 6-of-14 against Mount St. Mary's, but it would take more like 16-of-25 to really challenge Michigan.
Texas Southern Wins If: Getting blown out early in the year gave it the irrational confidence to shock the world. Texas Southern always plays an arduous nonconference schedule, loaded with road games against major-conference foes. This year, the Tigers faced four top-100 teams (Oklahoma State, Saint Mary's, Auburn and BYU) and lost each game by double digits. Will that experience against quality competition actually help? Well, it didn't make them much of a first-round threat in previous years, but maybe.
Most Important Players Are: Hunter Dickinson for Michigan and Michael Weathers for Texas Southern. Texas Southern does most of its scoring in the paint, but Dickinson keeps most opponents from doing anything in the paint. And Weathers—formerly of Miami-Ohio and Oklahoma State—has been the Tigers' brightest star all season.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Michigan
Kerry Miller: Michigan
Joel Reuter: Michigan
No. 5 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
Matchup: No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: UCSB has won 18 of its last 19 games and was going to be a popular sleeper pick regardless of its draw.
Creighton Wins If: UCSB's defense isn't as good as the stats suggest. The Gauchos hold opponents to 62.8 points per game, but they also play in the Big West, which ranks 30th among the 31 conferences in three-point rate and 22nd in offensive efficiency. Creighton's offense (26.5 three-point attempts per game, with a 36.7 percent success rate) could be a shock to UCSB's system.
UC Santa Barbara Wins If: It becomes a free-throw-shooting contest. Similar to the Friday game between Clemson and Rutgers, one of these teams is lights out from the charity stripe, while the other has three starters who shoot below 60 percent. Not only does UCSB convert at a much higher clip, but it's also better at drawing fouls.
Most Important Players Are: Marcus Zegarowski for Creighton and JaQuori McLaughlin for UC Santa Barbara. Zegarowski was an honorable-mention AP All-American last year, and the prolific combo guard has been looking the part again as of late. McLaughlin is every bit the stat-sheet stuffer Zegarowski is, and it should be fun to watch those two square off.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Creighton
Kerry Miller: UC Santa Barbara
Joel Reuter: Creighton
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Iona Gaels
Matchup: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: You never know when a 15-over-2 upset might rear its ugly head, but this is the least likely of this year's four candidates.
Alabama Wins If: Nothing too ridiculous happens. Per KenPom, Iona is the worst opponent Alabama has faced all season. The Gaels are an average shooting team that commits way too many turnovers. Going up against one of the most efficient defenses in the country doesn't sound like a fun proposition for them. However, they do have one of the better (and most reviled) coaches in the game in Rick Pitino, so Alabama would likely prefer to put this game on ice by halftime—which it could.
Iona Wins If: It mucks this game up until the action has no flow. Iona commits more fouls than just about any team, and it does a good job of drawing contact. The Gaels attempt 20 free throws per game and allow nearly 25. For an uptempo team like Alabama that wants to put up rhythm threes as often as possible, all those stoppages could be stifling.
Most Important Players Are: Herbert Jones for Alabama and Isaiah Ross for Iona. Jones is Alabama's Swiss Army knife. Even on nights when he isn't shooting well, he's typically making a positive impact elsewhere. Ross had three 30-point performances this season, and this would get interesting if he went off for a fourth time.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Alabama
Kerry Miller: Alabama
Joel Reuter: Alabama
No. 6 USC Trojans vs. No. 11 Drake Bulldogs
Matchup: No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: After playing in the First Four in both 2011 and 2017, it'll be up to USC to keep one of this year's First Four teams from making it into the second round.
USC Wins If: Its interior defense holds serve. USC's two-point field-goal defense ranks No. 1 among teams that made the tournament, and Drake gets nearly 60 percent of its points from two-point buckets. If Evan Mobley wins that battle in the paint, you have to believe USC wins the war. Wichita State's defense held Drake to 13-of-34 (38.2 percent) shooting inside the arc and blocked seven shots; the Shockers just couldn't buy buckets of their own on the other end. Good luck holding USC to 52 points.
Drake Wins If: It finds a way to capitalize on USC's terrible free-throw shooting. Tajh Eaddy is the only player on the Trojans roster who shoots 70 percent or better from the charity stripe. However, Drake has a super shallow rotation and cannot afford to be giving away silly fouls.
Most Important Players Are: Evan Mobley for USC and ShanQuan "Tank" Hemphill for Drake. Mobley is probably going to be the No. 2 pick in the next NBA draft, and he enters the tournament riding back-to-back identical performances of 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Hemphill was Drake's top performer during the 18-0 start to the season, but he missed the final nine games before the tournament with a foot injury and barely played against Wichita State. Could be a game-changer if he's able to play a bigger role in this one.
Predictions
David Kenyon: USC
Kerry Miller: USC
Joel Reuter: USC
No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon Antelopes
Matchup: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 6:25 p.m. ET (TBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: One of the most efficient offenses in the nation against a team that has lost three games to teams outside the KenPom Top 200 in the past month.
Iowa Wins If: It doesn't revert to its old ways on D. Grand Canyon has a solid defense, but Iowa has scored almost at will against plenty of better defenses than this. Every team in the Big Ten has a top-80 adjusted defensive efficiency. That includes the Hawkeyes, who are up to No. 50 after flipping a switch in early February. As long as that trend continues and they don't allow the Antelopes (an average offense, at best) to catch fire, Fran McCaffery's guys should get through to the second round.
Grand Canyon Wins If: The two-bigs lineup throws Iowa for a loop. With 6'10" Alessandro Lever and 7'0" Asbjorn Midtgaard both in the starting lineup, the 'Lopes have great rebounding and two-point percentages on offense and defense. And four Big Ten teams start two guys 6'8" or taller: Indiana (swept Iowa), Michigan (stomped Iowa in only meeting), Minnesota (split season series with Iowa) and Wisconsin (went 0-3 against Iowa, but stifled the offense a bit). Gonzaga also starts two bigs, and the Zags beat the Hawkeyes somewhat comfortably.
Most Important Players Are: Luka Garza for Iowa and Asbjorn Midtgaard for Grand Canyon. Garza will win the Wooden Award. He's kind of a big deal. And Midtgaard averages 14.0 points and 9.9 rebounds and shoots 70.6 percent from the field for the 'Lopes. Should be a fun battle in the paint.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Iowa
Kerry Miller: Iowa
Joel Reuter: Iowa
No. 7 Connecticut Huskies vs. No. 10 Maryland Terrapins
Matchup: No. 7 Connecticut vs. No. 10 Maryland (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: A slow-paced but high-efficiency game from which the winner will be a major threat to upset its way into the Elite Eight.
Connecticut Wins If: It figures out how to defend Maryland's five-out offense. The Huskies love it when teams try to score in the paint against them, because Isaiah Whaley and Adama Sanogo are always ready for a block party. But Maryland plays much more of a Creighton/Villanova-type game, doing a lot of its damage from the perimeter. Those two Big East teams went 4-0 against Connecticut this season, though all four contests were close.
Maryland Wins If: R.J. Cole (concussion) can't play for UConn. James Bouknight is awesome, but Cole has been every bit as indispensable for the Huskies, averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 assists per game. But the junior point guard is questionable for this game because he entered the concussion protocol after he hit his head on the floor in the Big East semifinal against Creighton. This should be a close contest if Cole is a full participant, but big advantage to Maryland if he's out.
Most Important Players Are: Bouknight for Connecticut and Donta Scott for Maryland. Ten years after Kemba Walker's magical run and seven years after Shabazz Napier carried the Huskies to a national championship as a No. 7 seed, could it be Bouknight's turn to enter Connecticut lore? And Scott is Maryland's starting "center," even though he's just 6'7" and might be the best three-point shooter on the roster. He figures to be a matchup nightmare in this one.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Maryland
Kerry Miller: Connecticut
Joel Reuter: Connecticut
No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 13 Ohio Bobcats
Matchup: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Ohio has averaged 82.3 points while winning nine of its last 10 games, but that can't happen against Virginia's defense, right?
Virginia Wins If: Its shots are falling. For nearly a decade, there's been this narrative that Virginia is a super-slow-paced team that has elite defense and mediocre shooting. Last year, that latter part was painfully true, but this year's Cavaliers have their highest effective field-goal percentage in KenPom history (since 2002). It's almost unfair that they have three guys 6'8" or taller who shoot better than 40 percent from three-point range—Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy III and Jay Huff. If that holds up, they should be able to get past Ohio's mediocre defense.
Ohio Wins If: Jason Preston does to Virginia what he did to Illinois. The junior point guard went for 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds with no turnovers in a close call at Illinois in November. That was his career high in scoring, but the "almost a triple-double" portion of it is a nightly routine for Preston. And while Virginia's defense is still quite good, it's not as great as usual, particularly along the perimeter. It's reasonable to expect at least a 20-7-7 night from Ohio's star.
Most Important Players Are: Huff for Virginia and Preston for Ohio. At 7'1", Huff has at least five inches on all seven of Ohio's regulars. The Bobcats' biggest team strength is their 56.4 percent shooting inside the arc. How that holds up against Huff probably decides this game. And then Preston is just that do-everything star who can put the team on his back.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Ohio
Kerry Miller: Ohio
Joel Reuter: Ohio
No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers
Matchup: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 7:25 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: No other teams backed into the tournament quite like Oklahoma and Missouri did, and now they battle to find out who needs to face Gonzaga on Monday.
Oklahoma Wins If: It comes down to the little things. Oklahoma does not shoot itself in the foot with turnovers or fouls, but Missouri does at times. In their loss to Arkansas in the SEC tournament, the Tigers committed 21 of the former and 25 of the latter. In more than half of Oklahoma's games, it committed 15 or fewer of both. The Sooners are also the better free-throw shooting team if it comes down to that.
Missouri Wins If: It leans on its advantage in the paint. Per KenPom, the lineup Oklahoma has used 42.7 percent of the time over its last five games has 6'3" Elijah Harkless at "power forward" and 6'9" Brady Manek at center—and Manek is much more of a stretch 4 than a true big man. If the Tigers just feed Jeremiah Tilmon and Kobe Brown down low, they should muscle their way to victory.
Most Important Players Are: Austin Reaves for Oklahoma and Tilmon for Missouri. Though Oklahoma did somehow knock off Alabama without Reaves, the senior point guard is this team's heart and soul, as well as the guy it will lean on in crunch time. And Tilmon is a force of nature when he wants to be. Missouri's big man averaged 19.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in seven games in January.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Oklahoma
Kerry Miller: Missouri
Joel Reuter: Missouri
No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans
Matchup: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 9:20 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: In its only previous trip to the NCAA tournament, Norfolk State pulled off one of the biggest stunners of all time, knocking off No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012.
Gonzaga Wins If: It's able to play at anything close to full strength. All due respect to Norfolk State, but Gonzaga is right up there with 2014-15 Kentucky on the list of the greatest teams of the past two decades. If Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme are all able to play for as long as the Zags need them, it's hard to dream up any scenario in which Gonzaga doesn't win.
Norfolk State Wins If: A hypnotist makes the Spartans believe they're facing Delaware State. In one game against DSU, Norfolk State shot 13-of-23 from three-point range. In another, it hit 15-of-32 from downtown. The Spartans had a few other impressive shooting performances and made 37 percent of their three-point attempts on the season. One of those games where they simply cannot miss could at least make things a little nerve-wracking for anyone whose bracket isn't already busted by Saturday night.
Most Important Players Are: Drew Timme for Gonzaga and Joe Bryant Jr. for Norfolk State. Limited frontcourt depth might be the biggest cause for concern with the Zags for the next month, so Timme is the main guy who needs to stay healthy. And if Norfolk State is going to make a million three-pointers, Bryant did have two games this season with at least six triples.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Gonzaga
Kerry Miller: Gonzaga
Joel Reuter: Gonzaga
No. 6 BYU Cougars vs. No. 11 UCLA Bruins
Matchup: No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 UCLA (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 9:40 p.m. ET (CBS)
One-Sentence Synopsis: BYU was overlooked as "that other team in Gonzaga's conference," but the Cougars are more than good enough to knock out this traditional powerhouse.
BYU Wins If: It shoots like it did in the first half of the WCC Championship Game. The Cougars usually shoot it well, but they were on another level for the first 20 minutes of their third game against Gonzaga, hitting 9-of-13 from three-point range while scoring 53 points. It wasn't sustainable, and it wasn't enough to beat the best team in the country. But if the Cougars can cook like that for, oh, eight to 10 minutes in this game, they should be able to knock off an opponent that barely made it into the tournament.
UCLA Wins If: Thursday night was a turning point. Before beating Michigan State, UCLA was 0-6 away from home against NCAA tournament teams. In four of those games, though, the Bruins led at some point in the final 10 minutes. In spite of all the injuries and roster changes, this is a good team that just hadn't been able to get over the proverbial hump. Perhaps beating the Spartans was the start of that.
Most Important Players Are: Matt Haarms for BYU and Johnny Juzang for UCLA. Three months ago, UCLA probably could have neutralized Haarms. However, with Chris Smith (knee injury) and Jalen Hill (personal reasons) no longer around, the Cougars' 7'3" center could feast in the paint. And while the Bruins still have five double-digit scorers, Juzang is the one most likely to shoot them to victory. He has put up at least 25 points in four of their last 12 games.
Predictions
David Kenyon: BYU
Kerry Miller: UCLA
Joel Reuter: BYU
No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian Wildcats
Matchup: No. 3 Texas vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (East Regional)
Details: Saturday at 9:50 p.m. ET (truTV)
One-Sentence Synopsis: One decade after unleashing VCU's "HAVOC" on the world, Texas' Shaka Smart has to figure out how to neutralize the best turnover-forcing defense in the country.
Texas Wins If: It minimizes turnovers. Its year-to-date turnover numbers aren't bad, but that has been an issue lately. Over the past five games, the Longhorns averaged 15.8 turnovers committed, 8.8 of which were steals. Now, they won all five of those games, and they will likely survive this one if they only turn it over 16 times. However, when facing ACU's swarming D, a 1.5-time multiplier in the sloppiness department should be expected.
Abilene Christian Wins If: It gets its usual quota of steals and hits some shots. Forcing turnovers is fantastic, but it matters little if you can't score at the other end—as Abilene Christian figured out in its 51-44 loss to Texas Tech in early December. This is a good shooting team, though. Against D-I opponents, the Wildcats shot 37.7 percent from three-point range. They're sitting at 42.8 percent in that category over their last 10 games.
Most Important Players Are: Matt Coleman III for Texas and Damien Daniels for Abilene Christian. Texas' senior point guard is in charge of limiting the turnovers, and Daniels—the 5'7", 140-pound guard who will instantly be a fan favorite among those pulling for the Cinderella—has the highest steal percentage among ACU's regulars.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Texas
Kerry Miller: Abilene Christian
Joel Reuter: Texas
No. 7 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 10 VCU Rams
Matchup: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU (West Regional)
Details: Saturday at 9:57 p.m. ET (TNT)
One-Sentence Synopsis: Oregon has won at least one game in each of its last six trips to the NCAA tournament; VCU is 1-5 in its last five trips, though that lone win did come in a 10-over-7 upset against Oregon State.
Oregon Wins If: It handles VCU's constant pressure. The Rams rank top-five in both block percentage and steal percentage, but they are limited on offense, averaging 67.1 points and shooting 27.5 percent from three-point range over their last eight games. As long as Oregon doesn't spoon-feed them run-outs with sloppy play, the Ducks should be fine.
VCU Wins If: Bones Hyland gets a lot of help on offense. VCU can probably count on its star for at least 20 points, but the other 50-plus have been the season-long question mark. And while Oregon's defense isn't as aggressive as VCU's, the Ducks are also well above-average in both the blocks and steals departments. If this offense can find a way to get to 75 points against that defense, though, the Rams should win.
Most Important Players Are: Will Richardson for Oregon and Hyland for VCU. Oregon didn't start hitting its stride until Richardson made his season debut in February, and the veteran point guard will need to be on his A-game against the Rams. Hyland is the sine qua non for VCU.
Predictions
David Kenyon: Oregon
Kerry Miller: Oregon
Joel Reuter: Oregon
Stats via Sports Reference and KenPom.com unless otherwise noted.