Report: Smith-Schuster Told Steelers Teammates He Likely Won't Sign New Contract

JuJu Smith-Schuster has reportedly been telling Steelers teammates he is "likely to head elsewhere" in free agency.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Smith-Schuster has been preparing teammates for his departure despite the Steelers being interested in bringing him back. The USC product, who spent his first four years in Pittsburgh, recently posted a tweet thanking the city and team for his time there.



The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans, while Shaquil Barrett returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



With Watt and Barrett off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.

