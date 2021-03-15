Archie Miller Fired as Indiana Head Coach After 4 Years with CBB Program

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Indiana has fired Archie Miller as its men's basketball coach, athletic director Scott Dolson announced Monday:

Jeff Goodman of Stadium first reported the news while noting the coach has a $10 million buyout on his contract.

The Hoosiers went 12-15 in 2020-21 during Miller's fourth year with the program. They ended the season with six straight losses, including a loss to Rutgers in their first game in the Big Ten tournament.

Indiana failed to reach the NCAA tournament in any of Miller's four years, although the 2020 version of March Madness was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42-year-old coach finished with a 67-58 record at Indiana from 2017-21.

Miller initially signed a seven-year contract with Indiana after joining the team from Dayton. He led the Flyers to four straight NCAA tournament selections, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2014.

He was brought in to replace Tom Crean, who was fired after nine years at Indiana that included three trips to the Sweet 16 and two regular-season Big Ten titles.

There were even higher expectations in Bloomington with a program that has five national championships and eight trips to the Final Four.

Despite high hopes for Miller, the coach disappointed with a 33-44 record in the Big Ten and a 0-7 record against rival Purdue (h/t Matthew Glenesk of the Indianapolis Star).

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Indiana has been quietly reaching out to potential candidates to gauge interest for at least a few weeks.

If the Hoosiers find the right coach and convince sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis to return, they could be an exciting team to watch in 2021-22.