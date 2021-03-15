March Madness 2021: Printable NCAA Bracket, Schedule and Upset Picks

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The wait is finally over: March Madness has arrived. Selection Sunday brought college basketball prognosticators a new bracket to pore over in search of the right picks to earn bragging rights and the potential of a financial windfall.

Winning your bracket also stimulates the ego, and one of the greatest pleasures in life is calling that perfect upset.

The key to winning a bracket pool is nailing the Final Four and eventual champion, but it can give you an early advantage to pick upsets correctly while avoiding putting any vulnerable teams too far into your projections.

While there is some luck in predicting those upsets, there are some trends that are worth looking into.

So it's time to print off a bracket and start looking into some of the less heralded teams in the NCAA mens basketball tournament. A printable version of the tournament can be found here.

Bracket Challenge Game: Join the Bleacher Report Group

Start Your 2021 Bracket