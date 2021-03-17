Ranking the Top Freshmen in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 11

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Unless you're one of the top college basketball players in the country destined to be a one-and-done and go to the NBA, the adjustment from high school to college can be incredibly difficult even in a normal year. And this year is anything but normal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams all over the country saw games postponed or canceled, and most student-athletes didn't get the regular on-campus experience. Most of the conventional wisdom about how freshmen will perform can be thrown out the window.

That brings us to this year's unique NCAA men's tournament, which is taking place in pods in Indianapolis. Many of the top teams are reliant on upperclassmen—in a year filled with this much instability, that continuity can be a trump card. But plenty of first-year players are still worth keeping an eye on as March Madness gets ready to tip off.

We've compiled some honorable mentions, as well as 10 freshmen to watch based on a combination of their standing as draft prospects and potential to make an impact in the tournament.