    JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets Message to Steelers Fans Ahead of 2021 Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) plays in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    JuJu Smith-Schuster's future remains up in the air, but the 2018 Pro Bowler didn't wait to thank Pittsburgh Steelers fans for his first four years in the Steel City so far.

    Bob Labriola of Steelers.com wrote March 7 that Smith-Schuster is "unlikely to want to accept what the cap-strapped Steelers would be able to pay him on a new contract." The 24-year-old pass-catcher also voted in an Instagram poll about his free agency, responding negatively to a query asking, "Will JuJu stay in Pittsburgh?"

    Spotrac projects the Steelers to have slightly more than $5.9 million in available salary-cap space, and that's after restructuring Ben Roethlisberger's contract to lessen his cap hit.

    Pro Football Focus ranks Smith-Schuster as the 24th-best free agent available and projects him to earn a four-year, $68 million deal. Based on his post Sunday, the 2017 second-round pick can see the writing on the wall.

