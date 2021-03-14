    Video: Watch Mets' Luis Guillorme Draw 22-Pitch Walk vs. Cardinals' Jordan Hicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    New York Mets' Luis Guillorme, center, draws a walk off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Walks in spring training are rarely exciting, but that wasn't the case in Sunday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.

    Mets shortstop Luis Guillorme looked well on his way to an unproductive at-bat against the hard-throwing Jordan Hicks in the fifth inning when he fell behind 0-2 in the count. All he did from there was work a 22-pitch walk by fouling off 16 total pitches, nine of which came in a row with a 3-2 count.

    "It's pretty cool," Guillorme said, per ESPN. "I'm just happy I ended up with the walk because if I would've gotten out that would've been not fun for me. All that work for nothing. But, you know, it's pretty cool."

    The ESPN report noted 10 of the 22 pitches were 99 mph or above, underscoring just how impressive the walk was for Guillorme.

    He helped lead the Mets to a 7-5 win.

