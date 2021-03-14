    NBA Rumors: Execs Feel Victor Oladipo Could Be Biggest Name Traded at Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) walks on the court before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    Of all the big names around the NBA reportedly on the trading block, Houston Rockets wing Victor Oladipo may be the most likely to switch addresses.

    According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, "several executives" around the NBA "believe ... Oladipo could be the biggest name moved by the trade deadline."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Rockets Consider Christian Wood Their Only 'untouchable' in Trade Talks

      Rockets Consider Christian Wood Their Only 'untouchable' in Trade Talks
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Consider Christian Wood Their Only 'untouchable' in Trade Talks

      Ben DuBose
      via Rockets Wire

      HOU Won't Move Christian Wood

      Rockets big man is only player on team who is 'as close to untouchable as possible' (HoopsHype)

      HOU Won't Move Christian Wood
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      HOU Won't Move Christian Wood

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔

      @danfavale shares one move that each of these eight teams should pull the trigger on

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets vs. Celtics game preview: oh we play again today?

      Rockets vs. Celtics game preview: oh we play again today?
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets vs. Celtics game preview: oh we play again today?

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake