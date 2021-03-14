Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: Heat Interested in Raptors PG; Goran Dragic Linked

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly interested in Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry, and they're open to dealing a trio of players in exchange, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto reported that the team discussed moving Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn for Lowry, a six-time All-Star.

Lowry is averaging 18 points on 45 percent shooting from the field (40 percent from three), with 7.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in the final season of his contract.

The 34-year-old Dragic, who is averaging 15.0 points as one of four Heat players to average at least that figure per game, can turn down a trade since he has Bird rights on his current contract, per Scotto, so even if the right transaction comes through for the Heat to net Lowry, Dragic may have the power to prevent it.

Olynyk, a Toronto native, has transformed into a starter for the Heat this season. Nearing his 30th birthday next month, he is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game through 32 starts, a figure that is nearing his career high of 36 that he set in his second season with the Heat.

Nunn is on the younger side at 25, but he has proven himself to be a strong contributor through his two seasons with the team. The All-Rookie selection is averaging 14.0 points this season a year after hitting 15.3 per game.

After a dismal start to the season, the Heat have won nine of their last 10 games and are now the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The addition of Lowry—though it may be short-lived, as he said he wants to retire with the Raptors—could provide the boost the Heat need to get back to the NBA Finals in 2021.