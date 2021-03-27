    Wizards' Bradley Beal Won't Return vs. Pistons Because of Hip Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he fell to the floor and being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a hip injury, the team announced.

    The 27-year-old had 17 points and six assists before exiting.

    Amid his finest NBA season, Beal has emerged as the game's top scorer while pushing the Wizards back into playoff contention despite a dismal start. He's averaging a league-leading 31.7 points with 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and made his third All-Star team in four seasons.

    The Wizards acquired Russell Westbrook during the offseason to help pick up the slack but can't be without Beal long if they hope to sneak into the postseason play-in.

    Westbrook has taken a backseat from scoring for most of this season and hasn't been particularly effective when he's tried to ramp things up in that department.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rui Hachimura says dunk vs. Pistons ranks top three in his career

      Rui Hachimura says dunk vs. Pistons ranks top three in his career
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Rui Hachimura says dunk vs. Pistons ranks top three in his career

      RSN
      via RSN

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Nets are cleaning up. Lakers expected to snag Drummond. Here's our take on the buyout market ➡️

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021's Buyout Stars Have a Lot to Prove

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Wizards Cough Up 30 Point Lead, Beat the Pistons Anyway

      Wizards Cough Up 30 Point Lead, Beat the Pistons Anyway
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Wizards Cough Up 30 Point Lead, Beat the Pistons Anyway

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever

      Wizards Use Defense to Beat Pistons, Snap Three-game Skid

      Wizards Use Defense to Beat Pistons, Snap Three-game Skid
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Wizards Use Defense to Beat Pistons, Snap Three-game Skid

      RSN
      via RSN