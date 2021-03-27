Wizards' Bradley Beal Won't Return vs. Pistons Because of Hip Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a hip injury, the team announced.

The 27-year-old had 17 points and six assists before exiting.

Amid his finest NBA season, Beal has emerged as the game's top scorer while pushing the Wizards back into playoff contention despite a dismal start. He's averaging a league-leading 31.7 points with 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and made his third All-Star team in four seasons.

The Wizards acquired Russell Westbrook during the offseason to help pick up the slack but can't be without Beal long if they hope to sneak into the postseason play-in.

Westbrook has taken a backseat from scoring for most of this season and hasn't been particularly effective when he's tried to ramp things up in that department.