Giants' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

Associated Press

With 2021 NFL free agency set to begin Wednesday—with the legal contract window starting Monday—the New York Giants are on the verge of officially kicking off their offseason.

In many ways, the offseason has already begun for general manager Dave Gettleman and the Giants. They recently gave defensive lineman Leonard Williams the franchise tag for a second consecutive season and also agreed to rework the contract of offensive tackle Nate Solder.

Still, there's plenty of work to be done as the Giants try to reload a roster that fell just short of an NFC East title last season. The Giants were competitive under new head coach Joe Judge but only won six games.

Here you will find a quick rundown of New York's biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and, of course, their cap situation.