Bills' Jordan Poyer Writes Instagram Post Discussing His 1st Year of Sobriety

    Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer talked about his past alcohol use in celebrating the one-year anniversary of his sobriety.

    In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Poyer wrote that he "decided to quit drinking" on March 13, 2020, "because I was an alcoholic."

    Poyer noted there was one point when he "drank every damn day" for a period of five weeks following the Bills' playoff loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Game in January 2020.

    The turning point, Poyer wrote, was taking three trips to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after talking to his mother.

    "Those 3 meetings plus the support from my family; In particular my wife Rachel, I was able to change my life and see the light," said Poyer.

    Poyer was a seventh-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2013 NFL draft. The 29-year-old briefly played in Philadelphia before the Cleveland Browns claimed him off waivers during his rookie season.

    After four years with the Browns, Poyer signed a four-year deal with the Bills in March 2017. The Oregon State alum has started all 63 games he's appeared in over the past four years in Buffalo.

