OSU's Chris Holtmann Shares Photo of Text Message from Mom Giving Team Advice

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Always take your mom's advice—even if it's about how to coach up your players.

Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann posted a screenshot of his own mother's suggestions after the team's loss to Illinois last week.

Her recommendation is more than solid; any good basketball coach will tell you the legs are just as important as the arms in finding consistency with your shot. Holtmann's Buckeyes made just nine of their 29 three-pointers in the contest, arguably making the difference in Ohio State's 73-68 loss.

The loss was Ohio State's fourth straight, taking the team from a potential No. 1 seed and dropping them down to the 2-3 line.

Holtmann's mom was apparently on to something, as the Buckeyes have reeled off three straight wins while picking up the shooting slack. They knocked down 12 of their 22 threes in Saturday's win over No. 4 Michigan.