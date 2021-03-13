Big Ten Tournament 2021: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Saturday marks the penultimate day of action at the 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament, with four top-10 teams in action vying for the opportunity to play for an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State and Michigan played the first semifinal game of the day. The Wolverines won the lone regular-season meeting between the two teams, 92-87, on Feb. 21.

The main event of the day features a top-5 clash between No. 3 Illinois and No. 5 Iowa. The Illini got 49 combined points from Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier in an 80-75 victory on Jan. 29 when Iowa was in the midst of four losses in five games.

2021 Big Ten Tournament Semifinal Results

No. 9 Ohio State def. No. 4 Michigan: 68-67

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 5 Iowa (TBD)

2021 Big Ten Tournament Final Schedule

No. 9 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Illinois/No. 5 Iowa

Date: Sunday, March 14

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch: CBS

No. 9 Ohio State 68, No. 4 Michigan 67

Ohio State held off a late rally by Michigan to earn a 68-67 win on Saturday, despite not scoring in the last 1:55 of the second half.

Justice Sueing put the Buckeyes up 68-60 with a free throw with less than two minutes remaining. They proceeded to commit three turnovers on their last three possessions to give Michigan an opportunity to win at the end.

The Wolverines had possession with 29 seconds remaining and trailing by one after a CJ Walker turnover. Rather than go for a quick shot, Mike Smith held the ball for 15 seconds after crossing the halfcourt line before setting up the final play.

Smith's step-back three-point attempt hit off the back of the rim and the ball bounced around as time expired.

Michigan had a bad day on offense overall, making just 35.1 percent of its field-goal attempts. The Wolverines were able to keep the game close in large part because of their ability to draw fouls. They had a 23-14 advantage over Ohio State in attempts from the charity stripe and made 21 of them.

After getting 23 points from the bench Friday against Maryland, Michigan's reserves had just nine points Saturday.

Duane Washington Jr. had his best game of the tournament at the right time. The Buckeyes junior finished with 24 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range, six rebounds and four assists. His layup with 3:19 remaining put Ohio State up 67-56 and was the team's last field goal of the day.

Three-point shooting was crucial for Ohio State in the win. It made 12 of its 22 attempts from behind the arc. By contrast, the Buckeyes made just 12 of 35 attempts from two-point range.

Michigan is still comfortably in the NCAA tournament field as an at-large selection despite the loss. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Big Ten regular-season champs as a No. 1 seed in his most recent bracketology update.

This marks Ohio State's first trip to the Big Ten Championship game since 2013, when Aaron Craft led the team to a 50-43 win over Wisconsin.