Pac-12 Tournament 2021: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

John Locher/Associated Press

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament continued play on Friday with No. 5 Oregon State facing No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Colorado taking on No. 2 USC.

Oregon was the only team to advance without much drama, defeating No. 8 Arizona State 91-73.

The rest of the semifinalists survived and advanced. USC needed two overtimes to put away No. 7 Utah, 91-85. Colorado led by 13 in the second half but held on to win 61-58 after Cal's Makale Foreman missed a late game-tying three-point attempt. Oregon State found itself down 16 but forced overtime and knocked off No. 4 UCLA 83-79.

That drama led us to semifinal action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. Here's a look at how that all went down.

Bracket Challenge Game – Join the Bleacher Report Group

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Your 2021 Bracket

Watch Selection Show Live

Pac-12 Semifinals Results/Schedule

(5) Oregon State def. (1) Oregon, 75-64

(2) USC vs. (3) Colorado, 11:30 p.m. ET

Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

Oregon State 75, Oregon 64

Senior guard Ethan Thompson led five Oregon State players in double figures with 16 points as the Beavers upset in-state rival Oregon 75-64.

Junior forward Warith Alatishe, who posted a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double in the overtime win over UCLA on Thursday, followed up his performance with 12 points, 12 boards and four assists. Fellow junior forward Rodrigue Andela added 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

For Oregon, senior guard LJ Figueroa, senior guard Chris Duarte and senior forward Eugene Omoruyi each scored 14 points to lead the Ducks. Omoruyi added five steals.

The three-point line was the difference in this game, with Oregon State making 10-of-19 from downtown. Thompson went 5-of-8.

Oregon shot 24 percent from beyond the arc, going 6-of-25. The Beavers also grabbed 38 rebounds to the Ducks' 24.

Oregon only led for 26 seconds after Omoruyi hit a free throw to put the Ducks up 19-18 with 6:21 left in the first half. The Beavers never looked back, however, after sophomore guard Jarod Lucas responded with a three.

Oregon State led by 10 at the half, closing the scoring on a Thompson three-pointer after a Alatishe block and Lucas rebound.

The Beavers never let Oregon come back within seven points in the final 20 minutes. They led by as many as 19 after Alatishe's rebound and putback:

The Beavers are now one game away from their second NCAA men's basketball tournament appearance in the last 30 years. They last made the tournament in 2016.

USC vs. Colorado

Recap to be completed following the conclusion of the game.