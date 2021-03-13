NASCAR at Phoenix 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Through four weeks of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, there have been four different winners. Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell both notched their first career victories, and Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson have also driven their way to Victory Lane.

After the first three races all took place in the state of Florida (Daytona, Daytona Road Course and Homestead-Miami), the Cup Series traveled to Las Vegas for the most recent race. It will stay out west for Sunday's Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Will McDowell, Bell, Byron or Larson win again? Or will the fifth race of the season produce a fifth different winner? Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR at Phoenix Information

Date: Sunday, March 14

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports app

Starting Lineup

Top Odds to Win

Chase Elliott +550 (bet $100 to win $550)

Denny Hamlin +650

Kevin Harvick +650

Brad Keselowski +650

Kyle Busch +800

Joey Logano +800

Kyle Larson +850

Martin Truex Jr. +1100

Ryan Blaney +1600

William Byron +2000

Kurt Busch +2800

Alex Bowman +3000

Complete list of odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Hendrick Motorsports has been on a roll of late. At the end of February, Byron earned his second career Cup Series victory by leading 102 of 267 laps at Homestead-Miami. And last time out, Larson notched his first win since joining Hendrick in his fourth race with the team, leading 103 of 267 laps.

If Hendrick ends up in Victory Lane again at Phoenix, it could be because of Chase Elliott.

Elliott, the reigning Cup Series champion, has posted numerous strong performances at Phoenix throughout his career. He has three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in his 10 starts at the track. And in November, the 25-year-old notched his first win at Phoenix in the season finale, earning him the first championship of his career.

This year, Elliott is in fourth in the standings, but he has only one top-10 finish through four races, a second-place showing at the season-opening Daytona 500. After finishing 13th or worse each of the past three races, Elliott could be poised for a better showing at Phoenix, where he'll be starting sixth.

"Phoenix is a unique track and we do not go anywhere like that place," Elliott said, per Edwin Perez of the Arizona Republic. "I think the tough thing that has made the track even more unique over the last two years is they put down the traction compound in the outer groove. That makes the track dynamic throughout the day, and it changes throughout the weekend."

Another driver to watch Sunday will be Kevin Harvick, whose nine career Cup Series wins at Phoenix are the most by any driver. That included a stretch in which he won six of eight races at the track in a span between 2012 and 2016.

While Harvick hasn't won at Phoenix since March 2018, he's finished ninth or better in each of his past 15 races at the track. So despite starting in 18th, there's a strong chance he'll work his way near the front of the field Sunday.

After winning a Cup Series-high nine races last year, Harvick hasn't gotten to Victory Lane in 2021, and he's coming off a 20th-place finish at Las Vegas. A trip to Phoenix could be coming at the right time for the driver of the No. 4 Ford.

"I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack you go to," Harvick said, per The Athletic's Jeff Gluck. "But you're not going to be that way all the time."

Among the other recent Phoenix winners who could contend for the victory are Kyle Busch (three wins at the track), Joey Logano (two) and Denny Hamlin (two). Of that trio, Hamlin has the best starting position (third). Busch is starting seventh and Logano is starting ninth.

Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole and will be looking to earn his first career victory at Phoenix. The 2012 Cup Series champion has finished second at the track twice, including in last year's season finale.

After winning at Las Vegas, Larson will begin on the front row at Phoenix. He's finished sixth or better in six of his past eight races there, which includes three top-three finishes, but he's never won at the track.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.